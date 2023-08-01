INPS Disburses 313 Euro Checks to Patients with a Widespread and Disabling Pathology

Title: INPS Provides Financial Support for Chronic Headache Patients

Subtitle: INPS disburses a check for 313 euros to some patients

Date: [Insert Date]

Headache is a widespread and debilitating condition, affecting many individuals and significantly impacting both personal and professional aspects of their lives. Recognizing the impact of chronic headache, the Italian National Social Security Institute (INPS) has introduced financial support to alleviate the burden on those unable to work due to this condition.

Italy’s recent legislation, Add n. 81/2020, recognizes chronic headache as a “social disease.” This status allows sufferers to apply for an INPS check worth 313.91 euros, providing some relief for their financial needs. This move is part of the government’s duty to ensure appropriate subsidies for individuals who are medically unfit to work.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has ranked chronic headache as the second leading cause of disability worldwide. Many patients endure persistent headaches for at least 15 days per month and a minimum of three months, significantly impairing their daily activities and quality of life.

Though headaches are a common ailment, INPS acknowledges their potential severity and offers financial support to those battling chronic headache. The monthly allowance of over 300 euros aims to provide some financial stability for affected individuals. However, certain conditions must be met to access this economic subsidy.

According to Add n. 81/2020, individuals must have received a diagnosis of chronic headache from a specialist doctor at a recognized healthcare center dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of this condition. Chronic and high-frequency migraines, chronic constant headaches (with or without analgesic intake), chronic paroxysmal migraines, chronic cluster headaches, continuous migraines, and unilateral neuralgiform headache of short duration with red and watery eyes are among the recognized manifestations of chronic headache.

It is essential to note that the recognition of chronic headache as a social disease does not automatically qualify individuals for a civil invalidity status. To access the financial support from INPS, applicants must undergo a specific application process, which includes providing medical documentation.

Upon experiencing severe symptoms that hinder regular work performance, individuals may be eligible for recognition of civil invalidity. This recognition entails receiving a monthly INPS check of 313.91 euros. The application process involves obtaining an introductory certificate from the family doctor, certifying the presence of the disease. The applicant must then submit the application to INPS within 90 days, along with all relevant medical documentation.

INPS will subsequently invite the patient to attend a medical examination before a designated commission responsible for evaluating the degree of invalidity. If a disability rating of at least 74% is determined, the individual is entitled to receive the INPS check mentioned earlier.

By recognizing the debilitating effects of chronic headache and providing financial support, the Italian government aims to alleviate the burden faced by those living with this condition. The assistance provided by INPS acknowledges the challenges faced by chronic headache sufferers, enabling them to navigate their condition with greater financial stability and peace of mind.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

