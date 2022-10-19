The INPS provides a whole range of aid when it comes to health problems.

But for those who have problems with the thyroid now also the disability pension and the accompaniment are arriving.

Thyroid problems can be very different from each other. In fact if there are thyroid problems which have a low impact on the life of the subject there are also others that come to be really heavy.

Thyroid problems and INPS aid

The thyroid plays an absolutely decisive role in the life of the individual and when there are thyroid problems the damage for those affected can also be very strong.

When you have thyroid problems, especially if they are major problems, clearly your work activity is compromised. As pension experts point out, those with thyroid problems will have considerable difficulty reaching 67 years of age to be able to retire. So to be able to retire there is necessarily need for social EPA and quota 41.

Here’s how to go about getting help

But for this very reason, INPS is now particularly close to those with thyroid problems. Let’s see how the new legislation works of the INPS. Problems with the thyroid gland give rise to a whole series of diseases such as goiter, hypothyroidism and sometimes even tumors. In order to be recognized for INPS aid, it is necessary for the general practitioner to prepare all documentation to be sent to the national social security institution. On the basis of this documentation, the INPS medical commission will then evaluate the subject. If indeed the thyroid problems are such as to justify the recognition of disability, this will open the doors to a whole series of help. Thyroid problems can even be recognized as 100% civil disability.

For the thyroid the aids come to be strong

If hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism are very serious it snaps 100% disability and there is both the disability pension and the accompanying allowance. But there are other thyroid problems that give a disability between 91 and 100%. On the other hand, in this percentage it is not absolutely certain that there is accompaniment. However, all these measures are always subject to the acknowledgment of the invalidity by the INPS medical commission. But if the medical commission of the INPS does not recognize the invalidity that the subject believes he has, however, the provisions of the commission can always be challenged by judicial procedure.