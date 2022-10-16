Elevated cholesterol is a very common type of pathology in Italy.

Especially after a certain age the cholesterol high can be a real danger to health but it is high cholesterol that is very common among the Italian population.

But now by INPS there is considerable help for those suffering from high cholesterol and it is certainly good news.

Not all cholesterol is bad!

It is important to understand that not all cholesterol is considered bad. In fact, doctors point out that there is good cholesterol and a bad cholesterol.

But when bad cholesterol levels get particularly high now also the disability is triggered. Hypercholesterolemia is a real disease and when blood tests establish that a certain value is exceeded, the doors of invalidity are opened. If the value of 40 mg / dl is exceeded, a situation opens that allows not only civil invalidity but also the accompanying allowance. But let’s see how this new procedure works. If the cholesterol is too high, the general practitioner will have to ask for the help of the INPS. The general practitioner will have to prepare all the documentation of the case but it will then be INPS to carry out the actual investigations.

How to get the money

In fact it is the famous medical commission of INPS that must evaluate the patient to understand if he is at a cholesterol level such as to justify economic aid. So it will be the INPS medical commission to evaluate the cholesterol patient to understand if his cholesterol level it can lead to some form of disability. In order to receive the disability pension, a disability of at least 74% is required. But it is important to point out that if the percentage is 75% up there is also a contribution increase for the disabled. However if the cholesterol it is so high that it reaches 100% disability, there is the total disability pension.

A lot of money for high blood cholesterol

So we must absolutely not think that high cholesterol is something banal and widespread because today the INPS pays great attention to this type of pathology and it is the medical commission that is particularly sensitive to this problem. When there is this pathology, therefore, the INPS money is certainly to be requested but it all depends on the opinion of the medical commission. However, against the opinion of the medical commission, it is always possible to appeal through the courts to have one’s reasons recognized.