Home Health INPS now pays the disability pension, money for many Italians who suffer from it
Health

INPS now pays the disability pension, money for many Italians who suffer from it

by admin
INPS now pays the disability pension, money for many Italians who suffer from it

Elevated cholesterol is a very common type of pathology in Italy.

Especially after a certain age the cholesterol high can be a real danger to health but it is high cholesterol that is very common among the Italian population.

ANSA

But now by INPS there is considerable help for those suffering from high cholesterol and it is certainly good news.

Not all cholesterol is bad!

It is important to understand that not all cholesterol is considered bad. In fact, doctors point out that there is good cholesterol and a bad cholesterol.

Pixabay

But when bad cholesterol levels get particularly high now also the disability is triggered. Hypercholesterolemia is a real disease and when blood tests establish that a certain value is exceeded, the doors of invalidity are opened. If the value of 40 mg / dl is exceeded, a situation opens that allows not only civil invalidity but also the accompanying allowance. But let’s see how this new procedure works. If the cholesterol is too high, the general practitioner will have to ask for the help of the INPS. The general practitioner will have to prepare all the documentation of the case but it will then be INPS to carry out the actual investigations.

How to get the money

In fact it is the famous medical commission of INPS that must evaluate the patient to understand if he is at a cholesterol level such as to justify economic aid. So it will be the INPS medical commission to evaluate the cholesterol patient to understand if his cholesterol level it can lead to some form of disability. In order to receive the disability pension, a disability of at least 74% is required. But it is important to point out that if the percentage is 75% up there is also a contribution increase for the disabled. However if the cholesterol it is so high that it reaches 100% disability, there is the total disability pension.

See also  Forty Starlink satellites are burned but Elon Musk can be happy

A lot of money for high blood cholesterol

So we must absolutely not think that high cholesterol is something banal and widespread because today the INPS pays great attention to this type of pathology and it is the medical commission that is particularly sensitive to this problem. When there is this pathology, therefore, the INPS money is certainly to be requested but it all depends on the opinion of the medical commission. However, against the opinion of the medical commission, it is always possible to appeal through the courts to have one’s reasons recognized.

You may also like

Headache, this natural remedy makes it go away:...

Covid, 30,239 new cases with 175,985 swabs and...

The increase in covid cases shouldn’t scare, according...

High cholesterol and nutrition: here are the foods...

“It hurts…”. Bonolis’ anger over his daughter’s illness

Post-orgasmic malaise syndrome: what it is and how...

Depression, from psychiatrists the turning point for the...

Biasphenol A, what it is, uses and effects...

Menstrual pains, what to eat to get better...

Food labels will tell you how much exercise...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy