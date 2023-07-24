Insect bites, when to worry? These are the most dangerous signals

Among the most common risks of the summer season there are certainly those related to insect bites: here’s when to worry.

Summer is certainly the most loved and appreciated season by many people, but there are also many individuals who cannot stand this season due to insects. These little living beings are at the height of their activity during the summer season and it is very easy to see them wandering or fluttering around or entering directly into the house. Furthermore, insect bites are much more common in summer and they can be a serious health hazard in certain cases.

In most cases an insect bite it resolves itself in a few days without worse consequencesbut it can happen that our immune system reacts more overbearingly against the venom of bees and wasps, which are the insects that sting us most in the summer. Rule number one is keep calm and don’t be alarmed, but act as soon as possible to soothe the pain and redness or go to the nearest emergency room in more serious cases.

Bees and wasps, how to distinguish their sting from the others

Bees and wasps are animals that are very active during the summer season and it can happen to see them buzzing around us when we walk in the open air. Bees are insects that rarely sting and only do it when they feel in serious danger. wasps, on the other hand, are more tempted to sting unwanted guests to defend their nest since, unlike their bee cousins, they can do it several times.

Wasps are among the main causes of anaphylactic shock in (TantaSalute.it)

Bee and wasp stings can be recognized by a sudden burning in the affected part and subsequently by inflammation, itching and pain. The first action to do is to remove the stinger in case it remained inside the skin e treat the affected area with ice to soothe pain and redness. To be on the safe side, you can too disinfect the sting area to avoid the onset of infections.

By acting in this way, it is very likely that the redness and pain will disappear on their own after a few days, but unfortunately it can happen to incur serious consequences. The most common risk is that of anaphylactic shock in histamine allergic subjectsa substance contained in the venom of wasps, bees and hornets and which can cause very dangerous allergic reactions.

In this case you need to act immediately with specialized medical treatment.

Even for non-allergic subjects, however, there can be a danger, or it can happen that these insects can sting on the mouth, lips or even on the tongue and inside the mouth. The swelling caused by the venom can block the airways and for this reason it is necessary to immediately go to the emergency room to avoid worse consequences.

