Insect summer: count insects again! | > – Guide

Collecting data for biodiversity: The NABU Insect Summer is entering its second round. From August 4th to 13th, 2023, nature lovers should count insects and report their observations.

Whether as food for birds or as pollinators – insects are important to our ecosystem, but their numbers are declining. In order to draw attention to this problem and to get an overview of species diversity and frequency, NABU launched the “insect summer”.

The promotion consists of two counting periods. Nature lovers were asked to count insects as early as the beginning of June. Now the action goes into the second round. From August 4th to 13th it’s time to look out for insects and report the results to NABU.

Search for bees and co. for an hour

report observations



NABU offers two options for reporting observations:

using the registration form or

per NABU-App

It’s easy to take part: look out for insects of all kinds within a radius of about ten meters in the garden or outdoors on a preferably sunny, windless day for an hour, note the observations and report them to NABU later. Everything can be counted – not only adult insects, but also larvae or pupae.

In order to avoid double counting, one does not count all animals of a species observed during an hour, but only the largest number of animals of a species that are present at the same time. An example: If a field bumblebee flies by at the beginning of the observation period and then again half an hour later, it could be the same animal. Only one field bumblebee is reported.

Use the determination app, magnifying glass or counting aid

A mobile phone app from NABU helps identify the insects.

The campaign app, which NABU offers free of charge, helps to identify the animals. It contains an automated insect determination. Since many insects are very small, it makes sense to have a magnifying glass or a photo camera with a zoom or telephoto lens. Binoculars are useful for observing larger animals such as butterflies. Anyone who cannot clearly identify a species may also make inaccurate reports, such as aphids instead of black bean aphids.

Eight insect species in focus

For each of the two counting periods, NABU has selected eight core species that participants should keep an eye out for. NABU also offers a downloadable counting aid for these species. The August census included the following insect species:

SwallowtailLittle Tortoiseshell BumblebeeBlue Carpenter BeeSeven-spot LadybugStripe BugBlue-Green Mosaic HawkerGreen Hayhorse

What is the goal of the insect summer?

The Insect Summer is taking place for the sixth time this year. The environmentalists are pursuing several goals with the counting campaign. On the one hand they want to draw attention to the important function of insects and on the other hand they want to gain information about the frequency and geographical distribution of species and populations. The data is to be compared over several years – as in the “Hour of the Garden Birds” campaign, in which tens of thousands of people take part nationwide every year.

Interim result of the census in June

The first results of the census in June are already available. According to this, the European hornet was sighted unusually often during the first part of the counting campaign, making it one of the “top ten” of the most frequently reported insects. As in 2022, the earth bumblebee took first place, followed by the stone bumblebee. The grove hoverfly was much less common, but still took 3rd place like last year.

