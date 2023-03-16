The immediate social environment of the allergy sufferer should also be able to act correctly in emergency situations. Even as an outsider, you shouldn’t hesitate to call for medical help immediately if you have severe allergic symptoms, such as those that can occur after an insect bite. For this reason, an allergy sufferer should carry an allergy passport with them, which, in addition to their personal data, also lists the medications and allergens that are known to be the triggers. This enables the medical staff to provide immediate and targeted help.

The allergy pass also makes it easier to visit the doctor or pharmacy, because almost all medicines can cause allergic reactions. The “emergency box” should contain antiallergic drugs. Antiallergic drugs are those drugs that are used to combat an allergy. These are divided into four groups according to their active ingredients.

Antihistamines: They are mainly used for hay fever and urticaria. Its active ingredients limit the effects of histamine (an endogenous substance involved in the development of allergy symptoms).

Bronchodilatatoren: These drugs are used to treat asthma attacks. They relax the airway muscles, expand them and make it easier for the patient to breathe.

Mast Cell Stabilizers: These drugs stabilize the cell walls of mast cells. This prevents the release of large amounts of histamine (our body’s messenger substance) and thus immediate allergic reactions.

Glucocorticoid: This group includes drugs with a strong anti-inflammatory effect, applied locally or systematically, preventing the allergic inflammatory fraction. The contents of such an emergency box should be: an antihistamine (in drop form), a glucocorticoid preparation (e.g. in tablet form) and the adrenal hormone adrenaline (pre-filled syringe).

Can an allergic reaction be treated without medication?

The simplest and best remedy is to avoid the triggering substance (allergen avoidance). So it is advisable to visit holiday regions during the pollen flight season where there is not such a strong pollen flight. As a food allergy sufferer, you pay attention to a low-allergen diet. However, even following this recommendation cannot offer 100% protection against allergic reactions.