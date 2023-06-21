Insects active in June

No one who tends a garden likes to see their hard work ruined by bugs feasting on the harvest. As gardeners, we spend a lot of time getting rid of pests that eat up our plants and transmit diseases, but knowing which pests to invite is just as important. Luckily, it is possible to deter the unwanted guests. In the following article you will find more information about which bugs are currently flying – you should correctly identify the “bad” bugs. With the help of these pictures and descriptions, you can identify bugs in the garden and then fight them successfully.

Identify beetles in the garden – the red-black common fire bug (Pyrrhocorus apertus)

The common fire bugs are bright red in color with black markings in the shape of a trapezium, two large dots and a triangle. They are widespread in many European, Chinese, Australian, Indian and American regions. There are about 300 different species of fire bugs, all belonging to the same family, den Pyrrhocoridae, belong. Their maximum length is between 9 and 12 mm and they have 6 black legs and 2 antennae. These insects are likely to draw attention when seen in your garden.

Can fire bugs be harmful?

The fire bug’s bright red and black coloring is reminiscent of other insects that brag about being dangerous. However, they do not sting or bite, so they are only dangerous to their natural enemies. In addition, they do not transmit diseases to plants and do not damage the plant population. Although they are herbivores, most of their diet is made up of debris and seeds (as well as the occasional smaller insect). Therefore, they do not cause any damage to common plant species.

The plant remains that fire bugs ingest are converted into poison in their bodies. These stunning creatures are deadly, but only when consumed. Only a handful of bird species, such as finches, have evolved to eat the bugs because of the toxin they contain. Most birds and other predators will avoid an area where there are insects because of their bright colors. However, dead fire bugs are a treat for ants and mites.

The red lily chicken (Lilioceris lily)

The lily beetles (family Chrysomelidae) are 6 – 8 mm long and are all herbivores, although they rarely cause damage to garden plants. The lily beetles are often brightly colored. Both the adult and larval stages of the lily beetle eat lily and fritillaria leaves. The adults occasionally feed on other plants as well, but only lilies and chess flowers harbor the eggs and subsequent larval stages of the beetle.

What gardeners need to watch out for

Adult beetles are dark red in color, and the head and legs are black. The orange eggs are clustered on the undersides of the leaves. The 6 to 8 millimeters long larvae are plump, reddish brown and black in color. Young larvae feed on the underside of the leaves, causing white or brown dried-up spots, and are usually completely obscured by their own wet, black droppings. The older larvae eat the entire leaf, from the leaf tips to the stem, and they may also eat petals, stems, and seed pods. Adult beetles gnaw circular holes in foliage and may also consume flower petals and maturing seed pods.

Which bugs are currently flying? The Asiatic Ladybug (Harmonia axyridis)

It is a common misconception that the Asian ladybug is the same as ladybug. Asian ladybugs can vary in color from pale brown to deep red, and may or may not have black markings. Just below the Asian ladybug’s head is a small “M” or “W”.

Are Asian Ladybugs Pests or Beneficial?

Predatory Asian ladybugs feed on a variety of insects, such as aphids, mealybugs, thrips, and scale insects. When Asian ladybugs live outdoors and eat plant pests they are considered beneficial, but when introduced indoors they can cause a lot of problems. Asian ladybugs can become a major problem when they invade your home. They swarm to the warm, sunny side of your home, where they find multiple entry points.

Green beetle flying in the garden in June – the golden rose beetle (Golden Ketonia)

The Auburn or Common Rose Beetle is a 14-20mm long, broad beetle with metallic, copper-green elytra that have tiny creamy-white stripes. The junction of the elytra is marked with a v-shaped symbol. The beetle inhabits open areas such as grassland, bushes and forest edges. During the warm summer and autumn months, the adult animals feed on flowers. The larvae spend 2 to 3 years underground, feeding on decomposing plant matter before hatching as adults. They play a crucial role in keeping natural ecosystems healthy by recycling the nutrients consumed by animals. The pupae overwinter underground or in rotting wood before hatching as adults the following spring.

The green bugs can do some damage to roses and flowers

The flight of the rose chafer is quite noisy as it whirls around looking for prey. The presence of a green rose chafer is immediately recognizable to you. Unfortunately, the adult stages of these insects are destructive to roses and other flowers as they bite off the buds. They are considered pests by many gardeners.

Recognizing Brown Beetles – June Beetles (Amphimallon solstitiale)

These brown beetles are most commonly spotted in the spring evenings. June beetles are nocturnal insects that can be seen under brightly lit windows and porches during the day. You can find these insects all over Europe. The adult form of the beetle hatches from the ground in June, hence the name “June beetle”. June beetles are usually quite large – they can reach a size of up to 3.5 cm. These beetles have three pairs of legs and can be either black or dark brown. They also have eating mouthparts and their elytra are shiny. Female June beetles lay their eggs underground. The eggs are white in color and oblong in shape when laid, and the larvae eventually mature into larger, spherical shapes.

Determine beetles in the garden – June beetles as pests

The June beetle is a pest that can cause significant damage to plants in your garden. These nocturnal beetles are particularly troublesome – the white larvae live underground in the habit. They feed on the roots of seedlings and pose a threat to the delicate seedlings. June beetle larvae weaken or destroy a wide variety of plants, making them a troublesome agricultural pest. Garden plants, including tomatoes, strawberries, raspberries and ornamental plants, are attacked by the larvae. The adult animals eat leaves from trees and shrubs – they like fruit and deciduous trees and shrubs.

Which bugs are currently flying? weevil (Curculionidae)

These insects belong to the family of Curculionidae (weevils) – the Curculionidae are one of the largest families with over 50,000 species. The antennae of most weevils are long and curved and can be folded into special grooves on the proboscis when not in use. Some members of the family are not capable of flight at all, while others have perfectly developed wing structures. There are small to large weevils, 1-20mm, and all have one distinctive feature – the snout. Although most are brown or gray, there are a few that are vividly colored.

What do weevils eat?

Plants are the only source of food for the vast majority of weevils. The fleshy, legless larvae of most species feed only on a specific part of a plant, such as the flower head, seed, fleshy fruit, stem, or root. Many larvae feed exclusively on a single plant species or on many species that are closely related. The diet of adult weevils is often less specialized than in their youth – they like to feed on rhododendrons, cherry laurel, peas, beans, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, brassicas, radishes and occur on fruit trees.

It is likely that the development of the proboscis, used not only for penetration and feeding but also for drilling holes for egg laying, contributed to the success of weevils. Weevils have mouthparts that are transformed into downward-curved proboscises. In most cases, the curved antennae protrude from the center of the snout. It is possible for a weevil’s proboscis to be significantly longer than the insect’s body.

The bark beetle (Scolytinae) can also be observed in June

These insects are cylindrical in shape, typically less than 12 millimeters long, can be brown or black in color, and are often very destructive. Bark beetles (there are more than 3500 species in the world) are a subfamily of weevils. Both the male and female tunnel through the trunk of the tree to create an egg chamber.

Different species of bark beetles are responsible for damaging certain trees, for example the roots, trunks, seeds or fruits. Other bark beetles are responsible for spreading plant diseases.

