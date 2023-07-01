Home » Insects as a Sustainable Food Source: A Solution to the Growing Population and Limited Resources Challenge
Insects as a Sustainable Food Source: A Solution to the Growing Population and Limited Resources Challenge

Did you know that if you are used to drinking certain beverages and eating different types of foods you are actually consuming insects? Here’s where to find them.

It’s amazing how often insects are already present in our diet without us knowing it. In fact, many of us may not be aware of the fact that insects are an integral part of several foods that we consume on a regular basis.

Why have insects been introduced into our diets

In 2050, there will be more than 9 billion people on Earth, putting ever greater pressure on our planet’s limited resources. The challenges we will face include a decrease in available arable land, water pollution, deforestation caused by grazing and ongoing climate change. This situation is already very worrying considering that 800 million people are currently suffering from hunger.

Food experts and nutritionists around the world are looking for solutions to address this challenge. One possible answer that has been around for some time is the use of insects as a food source. According to FAO, more than 2 billion people already use insects in their diet and there are over 1,900 edible species available on the market.

Insects offer several potential advantages as a food source. First, they are extremely efficient at conversion of food into protein. For example, insects require less water, soil and food than livestock to produce the same amount of protein. Furthermore, they can be raised in smaller spaces and under controlled environmental conditions, reducing the overall environmental impact.

Europe has so far adopted a cautious attitude towards the selling insects as food, but significant progress has been made in recent months. Studies and research are being conducted to evaluate the food safety, sustainability and cultural acceptance of this practice. Many European countries are already adopting more favorable legislation regarding the use of insects for animal and human nutrition.

Dealing with a future situation with a growing population and limited resources will require a holistic and diversified approach. Insects can therefore represent a solution that is part of a solution, although it is important to consider other measures as well, such as sustainable management of natural resources, the adoption of more efficient agricultural practices, the promotion of sustainable plant-based diets or a reduction in food waste.

