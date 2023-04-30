inside the records of his patients

A haul of a few tens of euros, but of extremely important value for those who suffered it. Giulia Sarnico, a young professional from Brescia in the field of Sexology and Applied Psychology, has launched an appeal in recent days to try to recover what was stolen from her car. You are not referring to the wallet (there were only a few tens of euros), not even to the backpack, or to the house keys, but to the work and briefcases of the kids and children that she follows for work.

The theft took place ten days ago, around 21:00, outside a gym in via Orzinuovi, in Brescia, while the doctor was inside training. She went out after the activity, she discovered the broken glass of the car. Giulia’s appeal: «Of course I don’t care about the money or even the glass. But in the car I had all the works and folders of the kids and children I follow for work. Surely the thieves won’t do anything with them and will have thrown them somewhere, but I would like to tell whoever finds them to look for me or take them to someone. In addition to being sensitive data, they are life projects for these disadvantaged kids – concludes the doctor – I hope you can help me spread the importance of returning lost documentation».