Title: Vladimir Putin’s Super-Armored and Super-Secret Train: Luxury On Rails

Subtitle: Inside the Extravagance and the Enormous Cost to the Russian State

November 5, 2021

In a surprising revelation, the Dossier Center for Investigative Journalism, funded by wealthy Russian dissident Mikhail Khodorkovsky, has unveiled the extravagant and super-secret train used by President Vladimir Putin for his travels across Russia. Comparable to the US president’s Air Force One, this train offers the utmost comfort, raising more than a few eyebrows.

Equipped with every possible amenity, including a Turkish bath, beauty salon with rejuvenation machines, and a cinema room, the leaked photos provide a rare glimpse into Putin’s travel habits. The initial rail cars were built during Putin’s first presidential term, and the most recent acquisitions boast special carriages with a gym, hammam, bar, and cinema.

The beauty salon in this luxurious train reveals an array of devices for skin rejuvenation procedures, employing high-frequency radio waves, iontophoresis, micropeeling, micromassage, and lymphatic drainage. The train certainly presents a unique opportunity for Putin to maintain his appearance while on the move.

The gym on board offers a range of exercise equipment, including a bench for abdominal exercises, a simulator for hyperextension, a tatami mat (since Putin is an avid judo enthusiast), and dumbbells weighing up to eight kilograms. Apart from traveling in absolute comfort, this extravagant train allows the Russian president to tend to his fitness regime.

However, this opulence comes at an enormous cost to the Russian state. The leaked documents reveal that the super-secret and armored train has depleted the state’s coffers by at least 6.8 billion rubles, equivalent to 77 million euros. The exorbitant price tag has sparked debates over whether such lavish expenses are justifiable, particularly given the economic challenges faced by the nation.

While the Dossier Center’s revelation sheds light on Putin’s travel habits and the excessive cost incurred, it is important to note that the leak was funded by a wealthy Russian dissident. This raises questions about the motivations behind the disclosure and the potential political undertones associated with it.

As the public becomes aware of Putin’s extravagant train and the immense cost borne by the Russian state, discussions on government expenditure and priorities are expected to arise. The Russian people may demand greater transparency and accountability from their government regarding the allocation of resources.

As the story unfolds, it remains to be seen how this revelation will impact Putin’s public image and the Russian government’s expenditure policies. One thing is certain, however – the mystery surrounding the super-armored and super-secret train has now been revealed, leaving many astonished and others questioning its necessity in a time of economic uncertainty.

