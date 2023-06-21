Insolvencies are the wrong instrument for securing the future of hospitals!

German Evangelical Hospital Association e. V. (DEKV)

Berlin (ots)

Hospitals in Germany are under pressure: a shortage of skilled workers and insufficient funding are jeopardizing their existence. “Even the Federal Minister of Health says that we are on the eve of hospital deaths,” emphasizes Christoph Radbruch, Chairman of the German Evangelical Hospital Association (DEKV), on the occasion of the rally of the German hospital association ‘Red Alert, Hospitals in Need’ in Berlin, at the The Marburger Bund, the United Services Union (verdi) and the Association of German University Hospitals in Germany (VUD) all took part. The Federal Minister of Health assumes that not only bad clinics will die. Radbruch said: “Clinics that are good will also die. And even more important: those that are necessary for care.” The Federal Minister of Health has not taken any measures to counteract the crumbling of the hospital landscape, criticizes Radbruch: “No rescue to ensure that the willingness to reform of the hospitals and the federal states does not flag.” Instead, the Federal Minister of Health wants to turn back the economization in the health care system and at the same time proposes cleaning up the hospital market through insolvencies, since no funds are available. “Health is not a normal consumer good. Sick people cannot do without treatment such as going to the cinema if they don’t have the money. Our Protestant hospitals in particular know that it is ethically imperative not to waste money. Not to make a profit, but because it is required by the common good. The limited funds would have to be used sparingly and effectively and therefore a restructuring of the hospital landscape is unavoidable,” explains Radbruch and at the same time makes it clear: “But insolvency law is the wrong instrument to make the hospital landscape future-proof.”

Insolvency risk through capital services

There is also a risk of insolvency if clinics can no longer service their loans for investments. In the past ten to fifteen years, the diaconal hospitals have compensated for the insufficient funding from the federal states by financing necessary investments with loans. The resulting capital costs were serviced from the variable result of the working capital and the surpluses gained from the efficiency reserves were reinvested. The houses have taken care to only offer necessary services and to avoid unnecessary costs. This commitment must be considered on the investment cost side. “If this does not happen, the investments in securing the supply could be reversed. There must be solutions for this in the transformation process,” emphasizes Radbruch.

Melanie Chancellor | Association Director

E-Mail: [email protected] | Tel.: 030 200 514 19 0

Original content by: German Evangelical Hospital Association e. V. (DEKV), transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

