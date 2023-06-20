Insolvencies are the wrong instrument for securing the future of hospitals!

Berlin – The hospitals in Germany are under pressure: a shortage of skilled workers and insufficient funding are jeopardizing their existence. “Even the Federal Minister of Health says that we are on the eve of hospital deaths,” emphasizes Christoph Radbruch, Chairman of the German Evangelical Hospital Association (DEKV), on the occasion of the rally of the German hospital association ‘Red Alert, Hospitals in Need’ in Berlin, at the The Marburger Bund, the United Services Union (verdi) and the Association of German University Hospitals in Germany (VUD) all took part. The Federal Minister of Health assumes that not only bad clinics will die. Radbruch said: “Clinics that are good will also die. And even more important: those that are necessary for the care.” The Federal Minister of Health does not have any measures to counteract the crumbling of the hospital landscape, criticizes Radbruch: “No rescue to ensure that the willingness to reform of the hospitals and the federal states does not flag.” Instead the Federal Minister of Health wants to turn back the economization in the health care system and at the same time proposes cleaning up the hospital market through insolvencies, since no funds are available. “Health is not a normal consumer good. Sick people cannot go without treatment like going to the cinema if they don’t have the money. Our evangelical hospitals in particular know that it is ethically imperative not to waste money. Not to make a profit, but because the common good demands it. The limited funds would have to be used sparingly and effectively, which is why a restructuring of the hospital landscape is unavoidable,” explains Radbruch and at the same time makes it clear: “But insolvency law is the wrong instrument for making the hospital landscape future-proof.”

Insolvency risk through capital services

There is also a risk of insolvency if clinics can no longer service their loans for investments. In the past ten to fifteen years, the diaconal hospitals have compensated for the insufficient funding from the federal states by financing necessary investments with loans. The resulting capital costs were serviced from the variable result of the working capital and the surpluses gained from the efficiency reserves were reinvested. The houses have taken care to only offer necessary services and to avoid unnecessary costs. This commitment must be considered on the investment cost side. “If this does not happen, the investments in securing the supply could be reversed. There must be solutions in the transformation process for this,” emphasizes Radbruch

The German Evangelical Hospital Association (DEKV) represents every ninth German hospital with 199 evangelical clinics at 273 locations. The Protestant hospitals treat more than 2 million inpatients and more than 3.5 million outpatients every year. That is more than every 10th inpatient nationwide. With over 123,000 employees and a turnover of more than €10 billion, they are an important economic factor. The DEKV is the industry association of Protestant hospitals and a member of the Evangelical Work for Diaconia and Development eV as well as a member of the board and the executive committee of the German Hospital Society. The DEKV is particularly committed to a future-oriented and innovative hospital policy with a variety of providers and quality competition, reliable framework conditions for hospital financing, modernization of the health professions and consistent patient orientation in care.

Chairman: Chairman Christoph Radbruch, Magdeburg, deputy Chair: Andrea Trenner, Berlin, Treasurer: Dr. Holger Stiller, Düsseldorf, Association Director: Melanie Kanzler, Berlin.

