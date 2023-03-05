If you have this sleep disorder you need to be careful, you may have this disease and still not know it

Everyone knows that rest plays an essential role in the proper functioning of our body body. Adequate rest allows you to regenerate, recover physical and mental strength and energy and stay healthy.

However, not everyone manages to have a rest satisfying. Many have restless and tormented sleep, others can’t even sleep at all.

Insomnia It’s a pretty common ailment. There are many people who sleep little or no sleep and who find it so difficult to fall asleep and have adequate rest. Others, on the other hand, find it difficult to rest well because they are constantly tormented by vivid dreams or agitated thoughts.

There are really many causes that lead to having these types of disorders. More often than not, it is associated with a particular period of stress, or a difficult emotional condition, or a malaise. Other times, however, it is the consequence of more serious pathologies that affect our sleep.

Symptoms of dementia with Lewy bodies include sleep disturbances

This is the case, for example, of dementia a corps of Lewy (LBD), one of the most common types of dementia. This condition is linked to an abnormal protein in brain cells, which can build up in the brain affecting memory and muscle development.

The disease has several symptomsincluding confusion, hallucinations, cognitive impairment, difficulty moving. It is a highly debilitating pathology that interferes with daily activities.

At the moment there are no cures or treatments that definitively defeat this pathologybut tools are still available that can be able to alleviate the symptoms, including occupational and psychological therapy.

Going back to our sleep disturbances, like having a particularly restless rest. a study showed that years before diagnosis one of the signs “premonitory” of the disease are precisely sleep disorders.

The relationship between sleep disorders and neurological diseases

In particular, there is a relationship between REM sleep disorder and LBD. According to the researchers, a strong sign of the development of the disease is acting out dreams while sleeping. REM sleep is what usually occurs while we dream, and which is essential for brain health, therefore very important for memory and cognitive function. When there are REM sleep disorders, as in the case of LBD, dreams are often vivid and disturbing, even with body movements.

If this type of disorder intensifies over time it can be linked to serious pathologies such as Parkinson o multiple system atrophy. To get more REM sleep and maintain healthy brain function it is best to get more sunlight, regulate circadian rhythm, exercise regularly, avoid smoking and alcohol, avoid caffeine intake at night.

