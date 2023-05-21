Insomnia: causes and possible remedies

L’insomnia is one of the most common sleep disorders, affecting many people around the world. This problem can have a significant impact on quality of life, causing symptoms such as difficulty falling asleep and/or keep sleepe early awakenings in the morning. Fortunately, there are several strategies that can help fight insomnia and improve sleep quality. In this article, we will explore the different aspects of this ailment, including its causes, related symptoms, and recommended remedies.

Statistics

Insomnia is a sleep disorder that affects about 30% of the population, reaching 50% over 50 years of age. Its incidence is more common among women, with up to 13% of adults having one sleep disorder according to DSM-5, rather than experiencing a one-time event. This disorder can negatively affect the quality of life of people who suffer from it, compromising their physical and mental well-being.

Insomnia-related disorders can manifest themselves through symptoms such as irritability, anxiety and constant worry about going to sleep, fatigue, low mood and inability to concentrate. These symptoms can vary from individual to individual and can have a significant impact on daily life.

Types of insomnia

There are two main types of insomnia: theprimary insomnia and the secondary one. The former occurs without a specific known cause. It can be caused by stressful situations and is not related to specific psychic pathologies.

On the other hand, thesecondary insomnia it is associated with psychiatric disorders such as anxiety, depression or substance abuse. In these cases, insomnia is an underlying symptom of the underlying disorder.

Insomnia remedies

When the cause of insomnia is due to a pathology, it may be necessary to take other types of drugs or change the intake of the same. Both in these cases and when it is necessary to resort to specific supplements, it is necessary to do so under the supervision of your doctor. However, when insomnia is not caused by a specific pathology, it is advisable to act on lifestyle as a first step.

Some remedies and strategies that can help improve sleep include:

Regularize sleep schedules: Going to bed and waking up at the same times each day can help stabilize your sleep-wake pattern and improve sleep quality.

Going to bed and waking up at the same times each day can help stabilize your sleep-wake pattern and improve sleep quality. Creating an environment conducive to sleep: Make sure your bedroom is quiet, dark, cool, and comfortable to help you sleep.

Make sure your bedroom is quiet, dark, cool, and comfortable to help you sleep. Avoid taking stimulants: Reduce or avoid caffeine, alcohol and nicotine intake, especially in the hours leading up to bedtime.

Reduce or avoid caffeine, alcohol and nicotine intake, especially in the hours leading up to bedtime. Practicing regular physical activity: Regular exercise during the day can promote sleep at night, but it’s important to avoid strenuous physical activity just before bed.

Regular exercise during the day can promote sleep at night, but it’s important to avoid strenuous physical activity just before bed. Adopt a relaxation routine before bed: Creating a relaxing bedtime routine can signal the body that it’s time to unwind and prepare for sleep. Activities like reading a book, sipping herbal tea, or taking a hot bath can help promote sleep.

Creating a relaxing bedtime routine can signal the body that it’s time to unwind and prepare for sleep. Activities like reading a book, sipping herbal tea, or taking a hot bath can help promote sleep. Correcting stressors: Identifying and addressing stressors in your daily life can help reduce insomnia. This can include stress management techniques such as meditation, progressive muscle relaxation or regular exercise.

Identifying and addressing stressors in your daily life can help reduce insomnia. This can include stress management techniques such as meditation, progressive muscle relaxation or regular exercise. Reduce evening activity: Avoid stimulating activities, such as using electronic devices (for example, cell phones, tablets, or computers) just before bed. The blue light emitted by these devices can interfere with the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle.

Avoid stimulating activities, such as using electronic devices (for example, cell phones, tablets, or computers) just before bed. The blue light emitted by these devices can interfere with the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle. Learn to relax: Practicing relaxation techniques such as meditation, deep breathing or yoga can help reduce anxiety and overall stress levels, promoting deeper, more restful sleep

When to consult a specialist

Seek medical attention whenever insomnia significantly interferes with quality of life and persists for an extended period. Inadequate sleep can have a negative impact on overall health and psychological well-being. Your doctor will be able to assess your specific situation and provide appropriate treatment. It is important not to neglect insomnia and seek medical help when necessary.

In conclusion, insomnia is a common sleep disorder that can have several causes and significant impacts on health and well-being. It is possible to adopt various strategies and habits to improve the quality of sleep, but it is important to consult a specialist in case of persistence of symptoms. Insomnia treatment is an individual process that requires a personalized approach to addressing the specific causes of the sleep disorder.

