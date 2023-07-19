Insomnia, causes, symptoms and treatments: everything you need to know

Insomnia is a very widespread problem, both among men and women, especially when experiencing a stressful phase. Trying to fight it, however, is not entirely impossible.

It has certainly happened to everyone more than once to listen to someone complaining because they suffer from insomnia, but in all likelihood they have also experienced this situation firsthand for a period, confirming that it is a widespread disorder.

Normally, this term tends to be associated with those who sleep for a few hours, but at a medical level, people who do not have a great quality of sleep are also understood, disturbance that can inevitably affect productivity on the following day.

In most cases it is not those who have a problem related to the way they sleep experience it, but it represents the consequence of a series of poorly correct habits or a difficult period. Even what you eat, in fact, can affect your nights, but stress and worries don’t help either.

Insomnia: a widespread problem but not to be underestimated

Who hasn’t experienced at least for a while what it means to suffer from insomnia often tends to underestimate the extent of the problem and its consequences that this may have, but it is a mistake. It is a problem which, depending on the case, can be of two types: difficulty sleeping at night, sleeping continuously for several hours and falling asleep.

Having to live with this disorder can affect every person’s daily life, to the point of becoming unproductive at work. Not only, tiredness can make you nervous, sometimes even for no reason, with the people close to you. The elderly, and more generally those who do not have a job that occupies several hours of the day, can compensate by resting in the afternoon, even if there is a real risk that in the long run this could affect the following night.

What are the main causes of insomnia – Tantasalute.it

Younger people generally have difficulty falling asleepwhich paradoxically occurs when you have had a tiring day. Starting in middle age, on the other hand, it’s easier to not be able to sleep for a long timeto the point of waking up early in the morning.

Underestimating the importance of sleep would be a mistakeprecisely because it can lead to the onset of other diseases. It is precisely for this reason that an adult should do everything possible to sleep at least 7-8 hours a night, if possible, continue, in any case not less than 6 hours.

In most cases insomnia can be the consequence of other diseasesThis is precisely why it is useful to talk to your doctor if the situation has persisted for some time. Thanks to him it will be possible to understand if any other disturbances may be the consequence of the reduced rest and decide if you need to undergo specific tests.

Between illnesses that can cause them are gastrointestinal problems such as heartburn, chronic pain, for example from fibromyalgia, migraine, or rheumatoid arthritis, sleep disorders such as sleep apnea or restless legs syndrome, depression and anxiety, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, medications, and substances such as coffee and alcohol close to bed. Side effects that can disturb rest can also include excessive light and noise in or around the room or a partner who snores too much.

Very often there are many women who complain of not being able to rest well if they are pregnant or after going through menopause.

What are the remedies against insomnia (tantasalute.it)

In severe cases, it may be helpful to take medication (prescribed) that can make rest easier, but it’s just as important do not bring smartphones and tablets with you and look at them until just before bedtime. It is also advisable to avoid foods and drinks that can affect the problem, such as fried food, chocolate and coffee, and try to go to bed at more or less the same time. For those suffering from anxiety and depression, it may be useful to resort to psychological help.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

