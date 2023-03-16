Are you more owls or larks? Why do you wake up several times in the night? Why do you find it so hard to fall asleep? What are the possible remedies for insomnia? These and many other questions are answered by the specialists of the Italian Association of Sleep Medicine (AIMS), who, throughout the month of March, will offer a online counseling service on sleep and its disorderson the site www.ilsonnoconta.it. Together with the response, which users receive within 48 hours, the experts will send them a “Sleep Diary” in digital format, particularly useful for monitoring and self-assessing your night’s rest.

“Wake up, sleep counts!”, the project by Sognid’oro and AIMS

This initiative is part of a broader educational project, called “Wake up, sleep matters!”promoted by Sognid’oro in partnership with the doctors of AIMS, an association that has been promoting research, dissemination and clinical training on sleep for more than 30 years.

The goal is to raise public awareness of the importance of rest well and adequately, conveying scientific content on the site created especially for the occasion. In fact, experts lead users to discover the variegated world of sleep, with dedicated insights, useful information and answers on the characteristics and components of sleep that are good to know, such as its architecture, the function of dreams and much more.

An installation at the Museum of Dreamers in Milan

To promote the project, Sognid’oro, which has been taking care of the rest of Italians for many years now, has partnered with the Museum of Dreamers in Milan, within which a special installation dedicated to the brand has been set up, which can be used throughout the month of March. It is an experiential journey that leads the visitor to understand that good rest is a essential value for psychophysical well-being of each of us.

Wearing headphones, you can lie down comfortably and let yourself be carried away in a dreamlike dimension thanks to special audio and a soft light. Once the experience is over, further information on the initiative is available via a dedicated QR Code. Museum visitors who take part in this experience can take advantage of the “Sleep Diary”, delivered to them in paper version.

