Insomnia, how to fight it: what to do and what to avoid to sleep well

Insomnia can become a difficult problem to contain, inevitably affecting a person’s private and working life.

Sleeping is one of the essential mechanisms for the body, not only to rest but to activate a series of steps that are essential for health issues. However, this implies not only regularity but also sleeping well and at the right times.

Many studies have been conducted on the subject and today we have all the tools to be able to understand thoroughly how essential it is to sleep well and above all how to deal with insomnia problems by solving this insidious but widespread problem.

Insomnia: how to fight it and sleep well

To sleep properly you have to estimate a minimum of 6 hours per night, better 8, continuously. Therefore, all those that prevent this regularity are considered sleep disorders. If one night you can’t sleep it’s not a problem, but when the situation becomes chronic then there’s a dysfunction that needs to be resolved. The body cannot help but sleep, especially when the day has to face the hectic life, work, commitments. This risks setting off a very dangerous cycle.

There are some pretty common mistakes that are unhealthy and don’t help in promoting sleep at night. The first thing to do to avoid insomnia is to give the body a break routine so don’t go to sleep when you want but always at the same time, always waking up at the same time. This will help a lot to regularize everything, it is preferable to go to bed by 11 pm at the latest, at this time in fact the body temperature drops and the heart rate is regulated.

You should never work on your PC or be attached to your cell phone up late, screens and lighting inhibit the release of melatonin and thus induce sleep. Do not drink coffee and do not smoke before sleeping to avoid exciting the body even more, it is better to do relaxing activities and avoid anything that can push the body to “wake up”. These are subjective, there are those who relax with music and those who wake up, so you need to have a personal schedule. Go to bed even when you are not sleepy because this will progressively promote relaxation and allow the body to rest.

These are tips that also guarantee a rest of quality because what matters is not only the duration but also how you sleep. So they are good rules suitable for everyone, even for those who sleep eight hours a night.