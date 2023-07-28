Insomnia on the plane? 10 tricks to sleep well and easily

Insomnia on the plane? The narrow space between seats, combined with being unable to move for several hours and being dehydrated, can cause difficulty falling asleep on the aircraft. If you intend to leave for a distant destination but are afraid of not being able to fall asleep during the long journeyhere are some precautions which will allow you to sleep well and easily.

The best place? The window on the left

Choosing where to sit on board the plane is crucial for avoiding insomnia. The seat next to the window is the most requested: it allows you to enjoy the view while relaxing, and you won’t have to bother yourself every time your neighbors have to get up. Better to choose the windows on the left: They are usually off-center due to the placement of the front door. This allows for lean your head against the column between the windows, for a more comfortable rest.

Choose the front rows or near the wing

The turbulence it’s pretty much unavoidable in flight, but choosing a seat near the center of the plane, over the wing, will make it more bearable. If you hate noise, opt for the front rows, quieter. Avoid, if possible at check-in, the seats at the back, which usually don’t recline. Also, make sure you stay away from the bathrooms as much as possible: the opening and closing of doors, lights and unpleasant smells could wake you up during the journey.

Opt for a mask for the eyes

According to National Sleep Foundation, light is the most powerful regulator of our biological clock. So, if you want to trick your brain into thinking it’s night, a good one mask for the eyes can be of great help. Until recently it was supplied by companies, now it is very rare. Buy one enough thick and natural materialwhich lets the skin breathe. The best are the silk ones. The silence factor is also important: opt for headphones that eliminate noise.

The right position to fight insomnia on the plane

Il dottor Rick Swartzburg found out what is the best sitting position to sleep on an airplane. Her advice is to Gently tilt the aircraft seat back and to help yourself with a cushion inflatable behind the neck to maintain the right position. If the pillow is not thick enough, an additional blanket or vest can be used for extra support in the back and neck.

The important thing, according to the chiropractor, is to always have the testa ever so slightly more back from the neck. The advice is then to keep the legs straight with knees slightly bentdo not cross.

No coffee or alcohol on the plane



The caffeine inhibits the effect of fatigue and exerts a energizing powerfor this can affect sleep patterns, the reduction of the total sleep duration and the quality of rest. If you want to sleep, you should avoid it before boarding. When the drinks trolley passes, choose water, a fruit juice or a relaxing herbal tea. Instead, avoid alcohol: they increase dehydration and alter the succession of deep sleep and light sleep phases that characterize our rest.

Dress in layers and pajamas for long-haul flights

It’s impossible to predict whether it will be hot or cold on board your plane: so dress in layers. Don’t wear nothing too tight, as this can restrict traffic (already challenged by the altitude). Long haul travel? You might even think about packing some pajamas in your hand luggage. Anyway, take off your shoes and put on soft socks: the important thing is to be comfortable.

Insomnia on the plane? Try melatonin

Avoid drugs to put you to sleep. According to some studies, even if you get the desired effect, you may feel dizzy when you wake up. Better to resort melatonin (1 mg supplement), which it is recommended to take before boarding. It helps a lot to fall asleep and above all it has no side effects. In addition, it will also help you solve the problem of jet lag. You need a tablet 90 minutes before bedtime, according to the time zone where you are. Usually it is enough to take it from 2-3 nights to seven days.

Be careful what you eat

Airplane food must be fresh, easily digestible and hydrating. Avoid prepackaged foods, fried or processed so as not to have inconvenience on the plane. Prefer the hiring of fibrewhich they are rich in tryptophanthe precursor of melatonin, which helps you fall asleep.

Exercise 4-7-8 for a quick sleep

Decelerate your breathing, counting, helps you fall asleep quickly. The idea behind it is to calm the breath e divert attention from worries or fears. Try the technique developed by US doctor Andrew Weil, based on a few seconds of controlled breathing: this method reduces heart rate, increases oxygen in the bloodstream and appears to have the effect of a sedative, but without side effects.

Do this:

Take a big breath and exhale. Inhale with your mouth closed for a mental count of 4, hold your breath for 7 seconds. Exhale while mentally counting to 8. Repeat 3 times.

Rely on hug therapy, hug therapy

Can’t sleep on the plane? Hug a cuddly toy, your partner… or a pillow! A simple gesture like hugging can help ease the agitation. It’s about the “hug therapy” which, according to American researchers, helps to relax in just a few minutes.

