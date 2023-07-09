Insomnia problems? Sleep on your left side and your health will thank you

Not being able to sleep is a very common problem which, however, can be solved very easily: here is the solution you were looking for.

Insomnia is a sleep disorder that implies a poor or very bad quality of sleep, or even defines its total absence.

We can talk about sleep disturbance and when you have difficulty falling asleep both when waking up over and over during the night. Insomnia is a problem that needs to be treated as it can lead to several negative consequences. It is estimated that about 40% of adults have occasional difficulties sleeping at night.

Because sleeping well is essential

Being able to rest the right amount of hours continuously is an aspect that should not be underestimated in your daily life. Sleeping little and badly not only makes you get up exhausted in the morning, precluding the possibility of being able to spend a day full of energy and in the most serene way possible. Sleep imbalances involve a significant alteration of the normal sleep-wake rhythmmaking you more nervous, decompensating hormonal activities and increasing the onset of mental disorders.

When you can’t sleep properly different solutions can be adopted to try to remedy, such as buying melatonin candies which should help you sleep. Or, in the most serious cases, contact a doctor or a psychotherapist.

If you are not in a state of chronic insomnia, but in the last few days you simply cannot fall asleep as before, before turning to a professional you can try to deal with the problem yourself.

The position in which you sleep should not only be the one in which you are most comfortable, but also the one from which you can derive the greatest benefits. So sometimes, like in the case of insomnia, you may have to compromise. The best side to sleep on seems to be the left side. Being turned in this position, in fact, brings various benefits to the body. It improves lymphatic drainage and circulation, but also improves digestion and relieves heartburn. It also helps reduce snoring and for pregnant women it gives more comfort.

It costs nothing to give it a try. To start sleeping on your left side, if you are used to being in other positions, very little is needed. In case that doesn’t work, you have to have them necessarily consult a doctor.

