Insomnia problems: with these herbal teas to make at home they will be just a bad memory

If you suffer from insomnia or if your sleep is disturbed by frequent awakenings, you must try these herbal teas with a relaxing effect.

There are millions of people in the world who suffer from insomnia. It is not a serious disorder, but it must be treated. If it were to last for a long time, in fact, it could cause many problems. Not only, therefore, lack of concentration, irascibility and irritability, but also overweight. Sleeping little and badly or not sleeping at all leads to eating more, as the body tries to make up for the lack of sleep through food to be transformed into energy.

If you also find it difficult to fall asleep or you often experience disturbed sleep as you tend to wake up repeatedly, you need to try these herbal teas. Those who consume them have tested their effectiveness and ensure that they are valid products and capable of counteracting the disorder.

Insomnia affects one in four Italians and often the cause is to be found in the chronic stress. In fact, today’s lifestyle is very chaotic and tends not to leave enough space for relaxation and for the satisfaction of psychic needs.

All this reverberates on the general state of health, causing anxious experiences, agitation and mental rumination. Thoughts can’t subside, they become intrusive, making it difficult to fall asleep. Experts recommend that you contact your doctor if insomnia persists and should therefore not be a transient or transient problem.

These herbal teas help you sleep

It may happen that after a trauma such as the end of a romantic relationship, the loss of a job or a sudden mourning makes it difficult to fall asleep. If the disturbance is attributable to a known cause and always if its duration is limited to a specific period of time, it can be considered as an “obvious” consequence of the difficult period one is going through.

If, on the other hand, it should appear suddenly and for no apparent reason, and also prove to be highly disturbing, it is appropriate to contact a professional. Investigations will have to be carried out to exclude that the cause is not of an organic nature, and in the event that it is attributable to psychic factors, the doctor will be able to recommend the most appropriate therapeutic path.

Alongside the care of the professional, some simple strategies can be followed, such as breathing exercises, the performance of the yoga and the consumption of herbal teas. The herbal tea consumed before going to sleep constitutes a moment of ritual that induces sleep, has a sedative and calming power and there are some specific ones to counteract insomnia. Herbal teas based on Hawthorn Valerian, Melissa, Passiflora and California Escolzia they promote falling asleep and help to get a restful sleep.