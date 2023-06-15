Insomnia, smoking and poor diet: high school stress for 2 out of 3 students

They sleep little, eat poorly, smoke more, drink too much coffee and take medicines: high school stress affects 2 out of 3 students. As many as 7 out of 10 are convinced that anxiety will affect the outcome of the tests. An emotional burden, this, which is leading to the development of bad habits if not real discomfort: more than half eat less or more than usual, almost 70% have disturbed sleep, there are those who exaggerate with coffee and smoke and those who it even turns to drugs and supplements.

Only one out of seven students say they are calm ahead of the exam. These are the data released on the eve of the tests by a research by Skuola.net, on a sample of 1,104 fifth-grade students, in collaboration with the psychologists and psychotherapists of the “Di.Te” National Association. (Technological addictions, GAP, Cyberbullying).

The concern

56% of high school graduates admit to experiencing negative feelings when they think of the approaching maturity. For another 31% these appear just once in a while, with continuous mood swings. Only 1 out of 7 students says they are calm. In all, 2 out of 3 feel a load of stress hardly perceived before. Among the most common negative emotions, 43% indicate above all anxiety, 24% desire to escape, 11% even discouragement.

The power supply

While 7 out of 10 are convinced that stress will affect the outcome of their maturity. 30% say they are eating much more than usual, while 27% eat much less than in normal conditions. 54% sleep less, 14% find it hard to wake up. And then there are the “abuses” to keep active: 30% are increasing their use of coffee, 9% are consuming more energy drinks, 18% are doing both.

Maturity, advice and instructions for use of Deborah Amery

June 12, 2023



Smoking and drugs

About 1 out of 2 confesses to taking drugs or supplements to enhance physical and mental energies. While 70% of smokers are smoking more to ease the tension. Stress, sleep disturbances, bad eating habits and much more. More than half of the graduates are experiencing the approach to the exam in the “company” of at least one of these problems. Caffeine is also exaggerated: 1 out of 2 students are drinking more coffee or energizing drinks, a similar share is instead resorting to drugs or supplements to improve their intellectual performance, while over 2 out of 3 smokers are increasing their consumption of nicotine in all its forms.

Anxiety

Most of the graduates (56%) admit to feeling negative sensations such as anxiety, anger, discouragement, desire to escape. And for a further 31% these appear just once in a while, with constant mood swings. Only 1 out of 7 students, therefore, can declare a total absence of internal negative sensations.

Mood drops

Moreover, almost everyone already predicts that things will get worse in the immediate eve of the rehearsals. Over 9 out of 10 think that the mood level will go down further: almost 2 out of 3 (63%) are certain, while 29% believe it is probable. Just as over 3 out of 4 imagine that their psycho-physical state will also worsen: for 44% it is safe, for 34% it is a concrete possibility. A psychological block that involves the mind but also the body.

Lo stress

For 2 out of 3 (66%) waiting for the exam is producing a load of stress hardly felt before. Which develops in a mood dominated by bad omens. Just look at their prevailing approach to the big date. The podium of “moods”, already partially anticipated, speaks for itself: 43% feel above all anxiety, 24% desire to escape, 11% even discouragement. And, more generally, as many as 7 out of 10 are convinced that anxiety, in particular, will condition – certainly not for the good – the outcome of one’s maturity. Because all of this obviously translates into a tendency to be pessimistic in view of the tests: 72% often think they will never be prepared enough.

Eating disorders

Meanwhile, the first concrete effects of this emotional earthquake are already beginning to be perceived. With manifestations affecting the organism as a whole. Eating disorders seem to be the most common: 30% say they are eating much more than usual, 27% do the exact opposite by eating much less than in normal conditions.

Insomnia

Next, there are sleep disturbances: 54% say they are sleeping much less than usual, 14% instead are having trouble waking up. Attention, then, to the “abuses” to keep active: 30% report that the use of coffee is increasing, 9% is consuming a lot of energy drinks, 18% does both.

But there are also those who are going further, risking exposing themselves to much more harmful consequences than those produced by caffeine and the like. In fact, 49% of the interviewees declare that they take drugs or supplements to perform at their best in the study and, among these, two thirds (65%) confess that they have increased their consumption precisely in view of the exam. And even if the majority of the sample – 62% – continues to stay away from nicotine and the like, 71% of cigarette aficionados are making their fortune at tobacconists. The use of alcohol or soft drugs is less widespread: only 3 out of 10 in this period do not stay away from them, even if more than 42% of these have increased their need due to exams.

“Research – he underlines Joseph Lavenia, psychologist and psychotherapist, President of the National Association of Technological Addictions, GAP and Cyberbullying “Di.Te” – highlights even more the need for adequate support during this crucial period. Families and educational institutions need to be aware of the emotional burden students face and offer an environment of support and understanding. It is important that students feel listened to and supported in managing the anxiety and stress related to the final exam. It is essential for students’ well-being and long-term success.”