Insomnia symptoms are linked to an increased risk of daily periodic stroke

According to a new study, people who have trouble falling or staying asleep and waking up too early may be more likely to have a stroke.

The research, published Wednesday in the journal Neurology, also found that this risk is particularly high in people younger than 50.

However, the scientists, including those at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, USA, said the study does not demonstrate a causal link between insomnia and stroke, only an association.

“There are many therapies that can help people improve the quality of their sleep, so determining which sleep problems lead to an increased risk of stroke may allow for earlier treatments or behavioral therapies for people who have sleep problems and possibly reduce the risk of stroke later in life,” said study author Wendemi Sawadogo.

The scientists evaluated the health information of 31,126 people, with an average age of 61, who had no history of stroke at the start of the study.

Participants were asked four questions about how often they had trouble falling asleep, trouble waking up during the night, trouble waking up too early and not being able to get back to sleep, and how often they felt refreshed in the morning.

Answer options included “most of the time,” “sometimes,” or “rarely or never,” and scores on these responses ranged from zero to eight, with higher numbers indicating more severe symptoms.

Participants were followed up for an average of nine years, during which time 2,101 strokes were recorded.

Looking at other factors that could influence stroke risk, including alcohol use, smoking and level of physical activity, the analysis found that people with between one and four symptoms had a risk of strokes increased by 16% compared to those without symptoms.

Of the 19,149 people with one to four symptoms, the scientists found that 1,300 had a stroke.

And of the 6,282 people who reported no symptoms, 365 had a stroke, according to the study.

People with five to eight symptoms of insomnia had an increased risk of more than 50%, while among those with five to eight symptoms (5,695 people), 436 had a stroke.

The association was strongest in participants younger than 50, with those who experienced five to eight symptoms at nearly four times the risk compared to people without symptoms.

“The list of risk factors for stroke, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, can increase with advancing age, making insomnia symptoms one of many possible factors,” said Dr. Sawadogo.

“This striking difference suggests that managing insomnia symptoms at a young age may be an effective strategy for stroke prevention,” he added.

Furthermore, according to the scientists, the risk increases further for people with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and depression.’

Citing a major limitation of the study, the scientists said participants reported their own insomnia symptoms, so the information may not be accurate.

However, they said the new evidence is sufficient to conduct further research to explore stroke risk reduction through sleep management.