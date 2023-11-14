inspections of school canteens, 13 cooking points closed

With the start of the school year, the Carabinieri Health Protection Commandin agreement with the Ministry of Health, has carried out a campaign of checks at national level aimed at verifying the catering services and catering companies assigned to manage the canteens at schools.

The inspection activities, carried out in the last month, involved around 1,000 collective catering companies operating within school canteens of all levels, from nursery schools to high schools and universities, both public and private.

Among the controlled companies, 257 highlighted irregularities, equal to 27%, ascertaining 361 criminal and administrative violations, resulting in the imposition of fines of 192 thousand euros, contested due to violations in the management and conservation of food and in hygiene conditions. in the meal preparation rooms, in the failure to comply in quality and quantity with the requirements established by the tender specifications.

In the same context, the suspension of activity or the seizure of 13 kitchen/food storage areas was ordered due to significant hygienic-sanitary and structural deficiencies, such as the widespread presence of humidity, mold growth, insects and rodent excrement.

Among these, the closure of a nursery school in the province of Taranto, which was not registered, was carried out and was supplied with water that was not suitable for food use.

Overall, over 700 kg of foodstuffs (meat, cheese, bread, pasta, mineral water) were seized, found to have no traceability, expired validity and stored in inadequate environments.

Particular situations involved the referral to the AG of 18 canteen service managers, held responsible for fraud and non-compliance in public supplies for having packaged meals of a lower quality and weight than that agreed upon, in violation of the contractual specifications. The majority of irregularities instead concerned structural and managerial deficiencies in the preparation of meals, the lack of traceability of food and the failure to communicate the presence of any allergens, essential for the prevention of possible episodes of allergic reaction, in particular in sensitive groups of school users.

Some more significant interventions are worth mentioning:

In Brescia – Ordered the closure of a cooking – catering centre, provider of services for school canteens, located in the province of Lecco where, during an inspection carried out, serious organisational, structural and hygienic-sanitary deficiencies were found or failures to comply with traceability and food preservation. High fines of 3,500 euros borne by the legal representative.

In Parma – During an inspection carried out at a meal preparation center in the province of Reggio Emilia, hygienic-sanitary deficiencies were detected attributable to the presence of: – cockroach-type carcasses, also inside the cold rooms used for the storage of raw materials , as well as excrement attributable to rodents; – damaged flooring and broken pipes in the meat processing department.

Nas Palermo – The legal manager of a meal production plant in the province of Trapani was released into custody for breach of public supply contracts. In fact, from the checks carried out it emerged that the meals intended for various schools in that province did not correspond, in terms of quantity of ingredients, to those envisaged in the tender specifications.

Nas Caserta – The kitchen laboratory activity at two nursery schools in the province of Caserta has been suspended since, from the checks carried out, they were both found not to have authorization.

In Taranto – The use of the refectory area of ​​a nursery school in the province of Taranto has been suspended, in relation to which the activation in the absence of authorization was ascertained. Furthermore, during the checks carried out it emerged that the water supply was guaranteed only through a system connected to the municipal aqueduct distribution network, the water of which, in the section concerned, is not suitable for food use.

Us Viterbo – The owner of a company that manages the canteen of a state comprehensive school in the province of Rieti was released into custody for having detained and administered to pupils food of a different quality from that provided for in the relevant procurement contract and for failing to indicate the information mandatory on the presence of substances or products containing allergens.

In relation to the description of specific interventions carried out by the NAS in this press release, the people referred to the judicial authorities are to be considered presumed innocent until a definitive finding of guilt in a subsequent trial.

