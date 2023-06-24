installments and penalties still increase, interest rate in double digits

The new increase in interest rates for the payment of INPS contributions in installments and for the determination of the related civil penalties started on 21 June. That for extension and deferral reaches 10 per cent, while that for sanctions stands at 9.5 per cent

New increases for the payment of rate of the INPS contributions 2023 and related civil penalties.

From 21 June, in fact, the interest rate in the case of delay and deferral reached double digits, climbing to 10 percentwhile the one for the sanctions civilians passed to 9.5 percent.

This is the effect of the new monetary policy decision of the ECB with which it increased by 25 basis points the interest rate on the main refinancing operations of the Eurosystem.

INPS contributions: installments and penalties are still increasing, interest rate in double digits

L’INPS through the circular no. 56 of 22 June 2023 communicated the new one update of the interest rate for the payment at rate of the contributions and for the measure of related civil penalties that apply for non-payment or late payment.

Il primo is fixed at 10 percentWhile second stands at 9.5 percent.

The adjustment is applied by June 21st and is a direct consequence of the new one monetary policy decision by the European Central Bank through which it increased the interest rate on the main refinancing operations of the Eurosystem by 25 basis points, which rises to 4 percentas announced in Press release of 15 June.

As established by theart. 3, comma 4 of the law decree n. 318/1996the value of interest rate for the installment or deferred payment of the INPS contributions is equal to the minimum holding for the main refinancing operations of the Eurosystem increased by 6 points.

Therefore, the interest rate for the payment in installments of INPS 2023 contributions is fixed at 10 percent.

INPS reiterates that i amortization plans already issued and notified remain valid with the application of the interest rate in effect at the time of the application. Also, in the case of postponementthe updated interest rate will be applied starting from the contribution relating to June 2023.

INPS contributions: the effects of the new increase on the determination of civil penalties

INPS also illustrates the increase of interest rate used to determine the extent of civil sanctionswhich are applied in case of non-payment or late payment of prizes or contributions, as established by theart. 116, paragraphs 8 and 10 from the add n. 388/2000.

The same rate also applies in the cases provided for by letter b), second sentence, of article 116, paragraph 8 of law number 388/2000, i.e. when the debt he comes voluntarily reported before the disputes of the tax authorities, within one year from the term established by law.

The value to consider is equal to interest rate on the main refinancing operations of the Eurosystem, to which is added a increase of 5.5 points percentages. Therefore, the new value reference stands at 9.5 percent.

Also in this case applies from June 21st.

As for i escape casesunderlines the INPS, the measure of the civil fine equal to 30 percent within the limit of 60 percent of the amount not paid by the due date.

Finally, in the cases of insolvency proceedingsprovided that all expenses are paid, the sanctions they can be reduced and calculated on the basis of the interest rate on the main refinancing operations of the Eurosystem (article 116, paragraph 8, letter a), of law no. 388/2000).

In the hypothesis of evasionthen, the extent of the sanctions is equal to the TUR, increased by two points.

As pointed out byINPS:

“If the TUR rate falls below the legal interest rate, the maximum reduction will be equal to the legal rate, while the minimum will be equal to the legal interest increased by two points.”

Therefore, given that the interest rate on the main refinancing operations is inferior all’legal interest in force since 1 January 2023 (5 per cent), the maximum reduction equal to the legal rate, while the minimal reduction will be equal to 7 percenti.e. the legal interest increased by two points.

INPS – Circular n. 56 of 22 June 2023

Change in the extent of deferral and deferral interest and additional sums for omitted or delayed payment of social security and welfare contributions

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

