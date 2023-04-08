A well-kept garden in which order prevails is the dream of many hobby gardeners. The wild plants also have their charm, but everyone can agree that clearly defined flower beds with beautiful edges are a real eye-catcher. Bordering the garden beds can immediately improve the appearance of a garden and is also very practical. What advantages it has and how you can make the bed border yourself is the topic of today’s article.

Why should you border flower beds?

The benefits of edging go well beyond aesthetics. They can prevent soil and mulch from getting onto the lawn and garden paths. They also ensure that the lawn does not spread to the plants and flowers in the bed. Since many types of lawns spread via rhizomes (underground shoots), the physical barrier is extremely useful in keeping the lawn away from the rest of the garden. This means that the maintenance effort for the flower beds is also lower. You can also make the bed edge yourself quickly and easily and enhance the garden at the same time.

A task for spring

Spring is the best time of year to create bed edgings. At this time you have to pay special attention to the perennials that have not yet sprouted so as not to damage their roots.

Bordering flower beds is one of those little details that can be easily overlooked but can have a big effect on garden design. It’s amazing what a difference a few well-defined lines can make, so why not put it on the to-do list when preparing your garden for spring?

How to make a bed border yourself: Instructions in 3 steps

This task will take you no more than an afternoon. How to proceed correctly:

1. Plan and mark the border

The first step is to create the outline of the bed. To do this, use a piece of string or a garden hose to create a guideline. This way you can try different shapes – round, square, curved, until you are satisfied with the design and size of the flower bed.

2. Dig a trench along the line

Once you have determined the look of the bed border, it is time to dig up. To do this, use a sharp, flat-edged spade to cut along the guideline. Make sure the edge is clean and evenly deep. Adjust the depth to match the edging material you’re using so it stays in place.

Remove weeds and sod from the cut area and heap the remaining soil back onto the bed.

3. Make the border yourself: attach the edging

A dug up edge is usually sufficient for edging flower beds. To keep the edge longer and give the garden a nice look, you can border the beds with any material. The variants and ideas for edging a bed are almost endless: from stones and bricks to wood and old, recycled objects. You can use what you have on hand or which best complements the design of your garden.

Place the selected bed edging in the ditch, making sure it is level and stable. For fastening, you can use pegs or anchors if necessary. Straight shapes such as stones or bricks can be leveled with a level and hammer. Once the edging elements are in place, fill the trench with soil and tamp down.

Which material to choose for the bed border?

Here are a few flower edging ideas that can brighten up any garden.

Pflastersteine : When creating an edging between a lawn and a flower bed, you can opt for a flat strip of paving stones or mowing edging that will make mowing around the area easier. If you have a patio nearby, you should choose a material that is the same color as the paving to create a consistent look.

: When creating an edging between a lawn and a flower bed, you can opt for a flat strip of paving stones or mowing edging that will make mowing around the area easier. If you have a patio nearby, you should choose a material that is the same color as the paving to create a consistent look. bricks have a beautiful look and can be laid in different patterns.

have a beautiful look and can be laid in different patterns. Steinplatten are well suited for country and cottage gardens. They are available in several colors and sizes and can easily be adapted to existing walls.

are well suited for country and cottage gardens. They are available in several colors and sizes and can easily be adapted to existing walls. natural stones look wonderful in the garden and add an interesting design element as a bed border.

look wonderful in the garden and add an interesting design element as a bed border. Holz can be used in different forms as a bed border. Whether made of wooden beams, trunks or braided willow rods, the wooden edging looks natural, but needs a certain amount of weather protection.

can be used in different forms as a bed border. Whether made of wooden beams, trunks or braided willow rods, the wooden edging looks natural, but needs a certain amount of weather protection. Upcycling Ideas for edging beds have become very popular in recent years. You can reuse old baking tins, glass bottles or even broken clay pots and give the garden beds a special look.

Ideas for edging beds have become very popular in recent years. You can reuse old baking tins, glass bottles or even broken clay pots and give the garden beds a special look. Cortenstahl is a popular choice for contemporary gardens due to its durability, industrial aesthetic and warm toned patina.

is a popular choice for contemporary gardens due to its durability, industrial aesthetic and warm toned patina. ground cover plants are an excellent choice for the natural garden as they blend seamlessly into the landscape. When making your selection, be sure to consider the location and select an appropriate species for the available lighting conditions.

Care tips for the bed edging

Depending on the material, you should look after the bed edging all year round. A natural bed border made of plants should be watered and cut if necessary. Wooden edging should be replaced when damaged or rotted. Stones usually need little care, but can be attacked by moss or get a green covering. You can decide for yourself whether this discoloration bothers you or gives the garden a natural look.

Once you have installed a bed edging, it should be checked regularly for signs of damage and repaired as necessary. Keep the area around your beds free of debris and weeds to maintain a neat appearance.