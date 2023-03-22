Watch the Easter fire, eat countless chocolate bunnies and enjoy the time with our loved ones – the Easter holidays are just around the corner and we are already looking forward to Easter. But what must not be missing at Easter to get us in the festive mood? Dye Easter eggs, of course! The popular Easter tradition is great fun and a great activity for the whole family. In recent years, DIY enthusiasts have become super creative and decorate their Easter eggs in all sorts of different ways. So, forget those overpriced store-bought egg dyes, because we have discovered a new method, and that is – dyeing eggs with rice grains! Have we piqued your interest? Then read on and find out here how to conjure up pretty Easter eggs with rice!

Dyeing eggs with rice grains: How to do it

Whether colorful Easter eggs with natural materials, kitchen paper, etc. – if you don’t feel like the egg colors from the shop, there are endless possibilities to choose from to decorate your Easter eggs. Dyeing eggs with rice grains is a new technique that is gaining popularity, and with good reason. It’s cheap, fun and the result is beautiful. So let’s get started and follow our guide on how to dye Easter eggs with rice.

Materials needed

How does dyeing Easter eggs with rice grains work? It’s actually quite simple and we’re sure you already have the materials you need in your kitchen cupboard.

Hard boiled eggs

white rice

Different food colors

plastic gloves

Vinegar (optional, but makes the color a bit more intense)

Dye Easter eggs with rice and freezer bags

To dye Easter eggs with rice, you can choose between 2 methods – using freezer bags or paper cups and cling film. Which one you choose is purely a matter of taste – both options work equally well. And this is how it is done:

Fill the freezer bag about halfway with raw rice and add 10-12 drops of food coloring of your choice.

Seal the freezer bag and shake well to color the rice.

Then place the dry egg in the bag, seal and shake back and forth.

Let it dry completely and voilà – it’s that easy to dye eggs with rice grains.

Dye eggs with rice grains and paper cups

No freezer bags in the house? No problem! Then try coloring the eggs with rice and paper cups.

Fill several paper cups about 2/3 full with raw rice.

Add the food coloring and mix well with a spoon.

Place eggs in the cup and seal lightly with cling film.

Shake the cup well until the egg is completely covered with paint.

Dye Easter eggs in a marble look

Dyeing eggs with rice grains is fun – that’s for sure. The Easter eggs are even prettier in the popular marble look. First color the egg with one color, and then immediately put it in the second bag. The choice of color combinations is literally endless, so don’t be afraid to experiment and have fun.

Dyeing eggs with rice grains: helpful tips and tricks

Dyeing eggs with rice is a super easy DIY method and a great Easter activity for the whole family. But in order to achieve the best possible results, we have put together a few helpful tips for you.