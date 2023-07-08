Instructions and tips on how to use linden blossom

As soon as the linden blossoms open in June, they enchant us with their wonderful summer scent. But when and how could you harvest and dry linden blossoms? Then what can you use linden blossom for?

Linden blossom tea has been considered a remedy and a miracle weapon for colds and coughs since ancient times. Lime trees are among the most popular city trees and enchant us from mid-June with their super pleasant, refreshing scent. The small flowers can be used in many different ways and you can make much more with them than just flower tea. But of course you should first know when and how to harvest and dry linden blossoms.

When can you harvest linden blossoms?

Although there are more than 45 lime tree species worldwide, only two species are native to us – the small-leaved lime (Tilia cordata) and the small-leaved lime (Tilia platyphyllos). The south-eastern European silver linden and the Dutch linden are also often planted in the cities as street trees. The small-leaved lime begins to flower in early June and the small-leaved lime a few weeks later – around the end of June/beginning of July. If you want to harvest linden blossoms, it is best to collect the blossoms from trees in parks that are as far away from busy roads as possible.

Harvesting linden blossoms: How to do it right

Harvesting linden blossom is actually a lot easier than you think. It is best to collect the yellowish white flowers together with the bract in the morning on a sunny, dry day. Alternatively, you could collect linden blossoms in the late afternoon between 4 and 6 p.m. when the sweet scent is at its strongest. And no – you don’t need pruning shears or anything similar for this – you can easily pick the flowers. Note, however, that linden trees are very attractive to bees, so it’s important to protect yourself from these hard-working little insects and be very careful.

How to dry lime blossom?

We have already explained to you how to dry lovage. To keep their fragrance, you should always dry lime blossoms immediately after harvesting. Transport the small buds home in an airy bag or large basket and let them dry outside in a dry place. However, you should avoid direct sunlight, otherwise all important nutrients will be lost. To dry linden blossoms, spread them out on a tray, drying rack or cloth and turn them 1-2 times a day – this will speed up the drying process a bit. If the weather is damp and rainy, you can also dry the linden blossoms in the oven at around 50-60 degrees.

Save dried linden blossoms

You already know how to harvest and dry lime blossoms. Of course, so that all your efforts are not in vain, you should know how to store the dried flowers properly. If stored properly, you can safely keep the small flowers for one to two years and they will remain fresh. Note, however, that linden flowers are very sensitive to air and light – so you should always keep them in an airtight container in a dark and cool place.

What to use lime blossom for?

The linden is not only an excellent medicinal plant that quickly provides relief for various health problems. The flowers can also be used in many different ways in the kitchen. For example, you could use linden blossom to spice up your summer salads, smoothies or soups. In addition, the small flowers are very rich in protein and score with a high content of calcium and potassium. Here are a few ideas for what you could use dried linden blossoms for.

Lime blossom tea is probably the most popular way to use dried linden blossom. Pour 300 ml of boiling water over about 2-3 teaspoons of lime blossom and let the mixture steep for 10 minutes. Strain and voilà – it’s that easy to make lime blossom tea yourself.

Linden Blossom Oil gives our salads a wonderfully aromatic touch and is a great addition to our kitchen. Chop up about 40 grams of dried linden blossom and pour olive oil or another oil of your choice over them. Leave in a dark, cool place for about 2 weeks and then strain the oil through a fine sieve and fill into a bottle.

facial tonic – You can now buy lime blossom water in every pharmacy and you can use it either as a cleansing water or as an eye compress. Pour 300 ml of boiling water over 1-2 teaspoons of dried linden blossoms and let the mixture steep, covered, for 10-15 minutes. Then sift through a fine sieve and pour the mixture into a suitable bottle.

Bath additive with linden blossoms It’s super relaxing and easy to do yourself. To do this, pour about 5 liters of boiling water over about 350 grams of lime blossom and leave to steep in a dark place for 20-30 minutes. Strain the mixture and add to the bath water as a bath additive.