Everything is ready for the use of the tax credit in favor of merchants who update their telematic cash registers. The bonus is equal to 100 percent of the expenditure and up to 50 euros for each meter

green light fromRevenue Agency for the use of tax credit expected by cash register bonus 2023.

Merchants who adapt their own fiscal meters to the new rules are eligible for the tax credit of 100 percent spending within the limit of 50 euro for each recorder.

These are the new provisions relating to the data transmission established by the decree law n. 36/2022, which provided for a new method of participation in the receipt lottery.

The bonus is used in compensationthrough F24from the first periodic VAT settlement after the posting of the invoice for the adjustment.

Cash register bonus 2023: instructions for accessing the tax credit

L’Revenue Agency with the new measure n. 231943signed by the Director on 23 June 2023, gives the green light to the use of the telematic cash register bonuses.

It’s about the tax credit granted in favor of operators who adapt to the new ones rules i telematic recorders used to memorize and transmit the data of the daily fees to the Tax Authorities.

The incentive is recognized for the 100 percent of the expense sustained in 2023 within the limit of 50 euros for each instrument.

The new provisions relating to data transmission are those identified by DL n. 36/2022 (article 18, paragraph 4-bis), which provided for a new method of participation in the receipt lottery.

The Agency has adapted the recognition process of the compliance of the telematic recorders to the new provisions for the transmission of data for the purpose of instant lottery and approved the related technical specifications with the measure n. 15943 of last January.

To facilitate the process update of the fiscal meterstherefore, thearticle 8 of the Aid Decree quater (DL n. 176/2022) provided for the contribution in favor of the merchants in the form of a tax credit.

Cash register bonus 2023: how to use it

The exhibitors will be able to use the bonus exclusively in compensation across the model F24.

This can be sent via i telematic services made available by the Revenue Agency starting from first periodic payment of VAT subsequent to the month of registration of the invoice relating to the adaptation of the recorder and al traceable payment of the consideration, i.e. carried out through the instruments identified with provision no. 73203/2018, such as debit, credit and prepaid cards and bank or postal transfers.

Il credit must be indicated in tax declaration relating to the current tax period as at 31 December 2023 and in the return for subsequent tax years, until the end of use.

I beneficiary they will not be able to use the credit if, upon granting the F24 proxy based on thechronological order presentation i funds allocated are not sufficient to cover the amount.

The waste of model F24 it is communicated to the person who transmitted it through a special letter received which can be consulted through the telematic services made available by the Revenue Agency.

Il tax code to be indicated in the model will be established with a subsequent resolution of the Agency.

Definition of the implementation methods of the tax credit for the adjustment, pursuant to article 18, paragraph 4-bis of the decree-law of 30 April 2022, n. 36, of the tools used for the storage and telematic transmission to the Revenue Agency of the data of the daily fees – article 8 of the decree-law of 18 November 2022, n. 176

