Lemon trees, like orchids, have become an integral part of your home. Nevertheless, with regard to care, one or the other uncertainty and question arises from time to time, after all, you want to do everything right. So that the tree really looks like a tree, has plenty of blossoms and fruits and can grow healthily and aesthetically, this plant needs to be pruned from time to time. How exactly you cut the lemon tree, we will explain to you with everything you should know.

When is the right time to prune the citrus tree?

Pruning is generally possible at any time of the year. However, some people prefer to prune the lemon tree in the fall, when many other plants also need to be pruned and you are in the process of preparing everything for winter anyway. And this may also be very practical for the winter quarters, because it makes the tree more compact. However, in some cases, late winter or early spring is a better time, and the reasons are quite simple:

When to cut a lemon tree That depends on the type of cut

There are three types of lemon tree pruning: maintenance pruning, educational pruning and rejuvenation pruning:

education cuts are rarely necessary, because they serve to form the tree into a tree. They are particularly common in young lemon trees. So these are cuts. It is these prunings that are best done in late winter or early spring, in February or March. During this time, the tree loses the least strength as a result of this care measure and can therefore recover more quickly afterwards.

conservation cuts are less radical and can be repeated throughout the year. They are used for care, health maintenance and strengthening. Sick, dead and horny shoots are removed, possibly also for aesthetic reasons one or the other unwanted branch. The maintenance cut is also intended for thinning out, so that enough light can get inside the crown.

taper cuts may be necessary after several years if the tree seems to be bare more and more. Pruning is carried out quite radically in the spring.

How do you prune a lemon tree?

How exactly should you prune the lemon tree? Depending on the type of cut, proceed a little differently. In both cases, however, be sure to use pruning shears that are not only sharp but also clean. This guarantees smooth cuts and avoids infections.

After any type of pruning, you should fertilize the plant to give it enough strength for new growth.

Cut lemon tree – instructions for the maintenance cut

Whenever you notice a problem with the tree, you can grab the scissors. Proceed as follows:

Simply cut off diseased, injured or dead parts, just behind the dead part in the healthy wood. Branches on the plant (on the next larger branch or at the base of the leaf) are optimal for the cut so that no bare, leafless shoots protrude at the end, which would spoil the aesthetics of the tree.

Then remove horny shoots, i.e. those that only consume strength and do not produce any fruit. You can recognize them by the fact that they grow quickly and steeply, are long, thin and soft, and have leaves of a different shape.

Crossing branches interfere with each other. In such cases, always remove the weaker of the two.

To thin out, remove shoots that grow inwards towards the crown.

After you’ve removed all of the mentioned parts of the plant, step back and take a closer look at the crown as a whole: is it uneven, bare in one spot, or too dense? Are some shoots particularly long? Then you can make some beautifying topiary cuts. But be careful with it.

Cut the lemon tree correctly with a radical cut

The young tree in particular should first be steered in the right direction so that a good basic framework is created. When doing the so-called educational cut, stick to the following rules:

Unlike many other trees, lemon trees do not have a main shoot from which the other branches emerge. Instead, there are several central shoots.

Right at the beginning, choose the strongest of these central shoots and shorten it by a third.

As difficult as it may be for you – the other central shoots have to be removed completely. If possible, cut them off at the base.

The remaining leading shoot is now bare by cutting off all side shoots with the exception of three or four. Make sure that these side shoots are strong and distributed as evenly as possible around the main shoot.

Cut back the selected side shoots by a third, just like the leader.

Perform a taper cut

If the tree becomes more and more bare and develops leaves only at the shoot tips, a rejuvenating care measure is probably necessary. You can also tell by the fact that the shoots only grow very slowly or not at all.