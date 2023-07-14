Instructions & tips for the DIY project

Are you perhaps planning to add a hot tub to your garden area by building a hot tub yourself with a ready-made kit? Below are instructions and tips that you can follow to make such a great DIY project!

If you want to discover a new dimension of wellness experience, you can build a hot tub yourself and save money. This is suitable for the garden as well as for interiors and can give these areas a nice rustic look. Regardless of the location, these wooden country bathtubs are a great solution for those who enjoy spending time outdoors. Some of these are wood-fired, while others are simple stove-top bathtubs. In addition, there are various options in terms of shape, size, wood materials, etc. Here’s an idea where you can either use ready-made kits or cut the staves yourself. So nothing stands in the way of your next DIY project.

What should be considered before you build a hot tub yourself?

If you are on a budget, building your own hot tub can be a great alternative, with wood being one of the most common building materials. You can build a wood-fired hot tub yourself, for example by using ready-made cedar staves. However, it is very important to choose such wooden staves carefully so that your hot tub is tight and no leaks occur. In addition, you should decide for yourself whether this will be an off-grid system or whether you will connect the hot tub to the water pipe. You can also use a solar system or an electricity generator for heating if you have one.

As a beneficial building material, cedar can add a touch of sophistication to a DIY project like this. It is also durable and you can experiment with it. However, prefab cedar hot tubs are often expensive, but you can go a cheaper route by getting a pre-built kit. As a result, you may end up paying a lot less for the entire project and saving on accessories. So if you want to get started, below are some of the tools and the materials you will need to complete this project. Then take a look at the step-by-step instructions to build a hot tub yourself.

What tools and materials to use for construction?

For the project described here you will need a number of tools that would make milling the staves much easier. For example, you can use a table saw, miter saw or hand router. You will also need a rubber mallet, a hammer for wood, a screwdriver, a drill and other carpentry tools such as wrenches for the construction. You should also choose wooden staves that are weatherproof and of high quality. It is important when building a hot tub yourself to use quality materials to prevent future problems. So do not skimp on the quality of wooden staves, because they will serve you for a long time. As already written above, you can also opt for a ready-made kit.

Since cedar is rather expensive, you can opt for other types of wood such as oak, spruce or larch. These are just as reliable and well suited for such a project. You can find these in warehouses, although you might ask for bare section logs in the low quality lumber. These should also be big enough to cut staves off of. Because of this, it would make sense to find a warehouse or carpenter to better sort lumber. Finally, you’ll also need tension rings, or hoops, that will hold each stave in place. The clamping rings should also be weatherproof and rustproof so that they can last a long time.

If you want to cut the wooden staves

The next step if you want to build a hot tub yourself is to cut off the staves. Depending on the size you want, you will need to calculate the dimensions of each stave based on the size of the wood used and the circumference of your hot tub. Also note that you are using a snap-fit ​​connection to attach the staves to the bottom of the hot tub, reducing the inside circumference of your hot tub.

In addition, when planning, you should think carefully about how you can get the most out of each board. Think about the order in which your cuts need to be made so you can use as much clear wood as possible. For example, use a chop saw and a table saw to get the job done with it. Now it’s time to join the staves together so that they form a circle around the bottom and can hold the water. To assemble the floor you need a tongue and groove connection. The hardest part is making a fillet joint on each stave. Here are some steps you could follow.

Follow the step-by-step instructions and build a hot tub yourself

You absolutely need a bottom that is flat and stable to support the weight of the water. You can also prepare a concrete slab for this, lay some slabs on it and put pebbles on it. So everything has to be flat and able to carry at least a ton of weight. You may need to put the boards through the router 4 times, which could also involve the use of a planing machine. You may leave some gouges on the face of the plane, which you will then need to remove with a small shaping tool. How big each of your staves will be depends on the size of the wooden planks you use and the circumference of your hot tub. You will be connecting the wooden staves to the inside edge of the floor, meaning the inside circumference will be reduced as a result. First, start by cutting the edge bevel on the side of each stave. To help with the fillet joints, you can add shims to the top of the router table to set the 4.5 degree edge cut to vertical. Then pass the staves through to make even cuts. Build the floor

Accordingly, for the floor you need to use boards cut in tongue and groove joint. A thick base is a good idea. In this case you may need to attach the benches with longer screws as they can sometimes detach from the bottom and float up. For support under the floor, use four by four joists depending on size at the outer ends, each placed under the floor at equal distances from each other. Now, again, according to size, mark a large circle in the ground and cut it out with a jigsaw. You can do this by attaching a pencil to the end of a load sticker, placing the screw 60 cm from the pencil and turning it around to draw a circle. Then you can glue the wooden staves together with wood glue. The adhesive expands and you can then scrape it off. To attach the staves to the ground, you need to make one of the connections described above. Once you’ve got that done, you can stick the staves into the ground. Keep a piece of the material you used for your floor handy to test the joints over time. Install a drain and attach the staves

Also install a floor drain with a faucet, although you should not do this directly on the side walls. Use a hole saw about 5 cm wide to drill a hole for the floor drain. Now you can attach the wooden staves and hold them in place with hoops or rings. The pressure of the water should cause them to swell and seal against each other, making the hot tub waterproof. If it doesn’t, you may need to use sealant. Maybe cut a few extra staves just in case and do the joinery on that too. Secure the staves in place with tension rings, a good rule of thumb being to tighten the toggles halfway at the end as the tub will swell with the addition of water and may shrink again after a few days in full sun. As for the plumbing, this can include the simple floor drain with ball valve. You can use a 90 degree pipe for this and connect it to the drain. Then attach appropriate fittings so you can connect a garden hose to the hot tub when you want to drain it. Add benches or seats and build a complete hot tub yourself

To attach seats or benches, all you have to do is screw the pre-cut parts into place. Try to create a two-tier hexagonal seating structure to accommodate different seating heights and soaking levels, even for children. A top seat could also make it easier to get into the hot tub. Additionally, you can use leftover staves that have flaws and knots to make benches that form the four sides of a hexagon. Then you can put a stove where there is free space. In general, you should plan a place for four people when you build a hot tub yourself. Now you can add the water, it is important to keep the keg full most of the time so that the water pressure on the joints keeps everything sealed. To prevent evaporation, building a lid can be useful. Of course, you may need to use some sealant if leaks have occurred. How can a heater be installed in a hot tub?

There are a few options for heating the water, and you could also get used wood stoves. In addition, the installation is not too difficult, but you should fix the stove well to avoid any risks. This usually includes a long stovepipe, which allows the smoke to escape far up. At this point it is important to mention that if you build a hot tub yourself in the garden with a neighborhood and use a wood stove, you should also discuss this with your neighbors. Otherwise you can look around for a submersible stove or find an external wood stove that you will use for your hot tub. In addition, you may also want to consider propane or electric systems, depending on whether your hot tub should be mains powered. The top of the stove should be just above the highest water level, but not too high to avoid heat build-up in the firebox. Ideally, you can build a fence around it so that you or your children do not accidentally touch the hot surface with your feet and injure yourself. It is best to leave a small gap at the bottom of the fence to help water circulation. However, this should only expose the bricks and not the stove itself, although you can also use leftover wood for the fence.

