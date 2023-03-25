Fertilizing herbs is a hotly debated topic in the gardening community. The general consensus is that most should not be fertilized – especially if you intend to use them as an ingredient in food. Herbs are quite resilient to begin with, and if they overgrow they will lose a significant amount of aroma and flavor. If you still want to fertilize herbs, here’s how to do it right.

Fertilize herbs – when does it make sense?

For best results, fertilize herbs early in their growth cycle. Most of them start growing in early spring, so this is the best time to fertilize. In this way, the plants benefit from the nutrients at the time of year when they need them the most.

Only fertilize garden herbs if absolutely necessary. Outdoor herbs like sage, lavender, and chamomile tend to stay healthy without fertilizing as long as you water them regularly and give them plenty of sunlight.

Herbs typically need 6-10 hours of sunlight a dayto stay healthy and strong. They are extremely hardy and usually only die quickly if your soil doesn’t drain properly or if they don’t get enough sunlight.

Avoid fertilizing kitchen herbs to preserve their aroma. Don’t fertilize herbs you intend to use as an ingredient in a meal. While fertilizer can make plants grow taller, it also absorbs most of the plants’ aromatic compounds, rendering them tasteless and bitter.

warning: If you have an herb like mint, thyme, chives, oregano, or basil, you definitely shouldn’t fertilize! Mint is a particularly bad plant for fertilizing. It is invasive and will quickly overgrow other plants or outgrow your pot if you fertilize it.

Fertilize herbs when you plant them

When planting your herb, use an organic, water-soluble fertilizerto encourage growth. Any fertilizer will do, but mixes with fish oil or algae work best for herbs.

Avoid liquid fertilizers if you can. They tend to store nutrients longer than necessary, which can lead to overgrowth once your herbs are planted.

Take a spoon to scoop the fertilizer. Mix 1-2 tablespoons of the fertilizer into your potting soil. Then work the fertilizer deeper into the soil with your hands. Shake the soil back and forth for 10-20 seconds to spread.

The amount of fertilizer you need to use depends on the plant and the amount of soil in the pot. The less soil there is and the smaller the herb, the less fertilizer you need. Generally, 1-2 small scoops is a healthy amount for an average herb.

Plant your herbs in the center of the soil and pinch the sides together. Use your hands or a trowel to create an opening in the center of the bottom. Spread the soil on the sides and place your plants in the soil. Orient them so the stems are flush with the surface of the soil. Scoop the soil back into the center of the pot and use a trowel or your hand to press the soil down around the plants.

Notice: By pinching the area around the plant, you ensure that the herb’s roots are completely surrounded by soil and remain stable while they establish.

Water your plants immediately after planting. When your plants are in the ground, fill a watering can with lukewarm water. Give your plants a quick hit by pouring 2-3 cups of water over the soil. This ensures that the water-soluble fertilizer immediately provides your freshly potted herbs with a healthy dose of nutrients.

Maintain your herbal plants with fertilizer

Fertilize herbs once every 3-6 months as needed. If you notice that they tend to dry out and wilt after 1-2 months of planting, they may need a regular dose of fertilizer to keep them healthy throughout the year.

Obtain a 5-10-5 mix of nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium. Nitrogen promotes herb color and strength, while phosphate keeps the roots healthy. Potassium helps the plant stay strong and resilient as it grows.

Sprinkle half the recommended amount in the ground. Check the fertilizer packaging for the recommended amount for plants and divide that amount in half to determine how much you need for your herbs. Usually this is 1-2 pea-sized pinches of fertilizer. Sprinkle the fertilizer on the soil around your plant to apply.