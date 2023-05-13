Instructions with pictures for the hobby gardener

In order to protect the plants from diseases and to promote fruiting, you have to pinch the cucumbers. In the next guide, we will explain which types of cucumbers are essential and how to do this.

Cut cucumbers: In the greenhouse – a must, for outdoor plants – only necessary under certain circumstances

The general rule is: Varieties that grow strongly upwards and require climbing aids are pinched out. Climbing cucumbers in the greenhouse also need pruning. On the other hand, outdoor cucumbers that crawl on the ground are not cut.

Pick cucumbers: instructions

Cucumbers grow creeping on the ground. To save space in the greenhouse or vegetable patch, most cucumber varieties are tied to trellises. This allows them to grow tall without crowding out other plants. However, it becomes problematic when certain parts of the plant receive little or no sunlight and when air cannot circulate between the leaves. To prevent fungal attack and rot, the plant is pinched. Thanks to the pinching out, it is also ensured that the main shoot can carry all side shoots together with fruit and does not break off under their weight.

Step 1. Identify and remove stinging shoots

First, the stinging shoots (shoots in the leaf axils that do not form flowers and do not bear fruit) are removed. It is best to check the plants regularly and simply cut off all the stinging shoots. You should be sure that it is really a miser. Because all too often flowers grow right next to it, followed by fruit. In addition, only side shoots may be removed. Especially with young plants, it is sometimes difficult to distinguish between the side shoots and the main shoots. It is best to check again and again, because the cut off parts of the plant will not grow back.

Step 2: Remove excess flower buds

If the cucumber plants are healthy and comfortable in the location, then they will form excessive fruit sets. If everyone stops, then small and slowly ripening fruits are the result. It is therefore much better to cut off part of the fruit buds. The rule of thumb is: leave a maximum of two fruit sets per shoot. The fruit buds, which are at the bottom, can also be removed. They don’t get enough sunlight to bear healthy fruit. And rotting fruit can attract pests. It is therefore best to cut or snap off these as quickly as possible.

Step 2: Remove wilted, diseased or yellowed leaves at the bottom

Shoots that grow close to the ground receive significantly less sunlight and will not bear fruit. If the plant has dense foliage at the bottom, air cannot circulate freely, which encourages rot and the spread of various diseases. Therefore, the leaves below along with the side shoots must be removed. Withered leaves that touch the ground must also be cut off in good time. They are the perfect entry points for fungal pathogens. They first colonize the lower parts of the plant and then spread upwards. If you notice that the leaves of the plant have changed color or have yellow, black or gray spots, cut or pluck these off as well.

Be sure to dispose of the ailing shoots and leaves with the household waste and never compost them! This is the only way to prevent further spread of the pathogens in the garden.

Now is the right time to max out your cucumbers. Regular pruning, removing ailing parts of the plant and wilted leaves and excess flowers keeps the plants healthy and ensures large fruits that ripen faster.