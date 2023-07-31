Instructions with products from the drugstore

How can you do your own eye makeup after 60 to look and feel younger? We give tips and reveal a few good drugstore products for the purpose.

Make-up is by no means only for the younger ones! Mature women can look really beautiful with the right make-up and magic years away from their faces. And when it comes to age, the eyes are the biggest traitor. Would you like to put on beautiful make-up without spending a lot of time in front of the mirror every day? Our 5-minute guide will help! You can only use products from the drugstore and do the eye make-up yourself from the age of 60.

How do eyes change after 60?

When it comes to makeup, most women over the age of 60 see the eyes as the biggest challenge. This is due to the various changes that occur in the eye area. These include sparse eyebrows, droopy eyelids, sagging eyelids and dark eye spots. Although eyes don’t get smaller with age, all of these changes make them appear smaller.

What do you need for eye make-up over 60?

As most older ladies experience numerous changes and issues surrounding their eyes, many of them no longer feel they have the time, patience, or ability to put on eye makeup — or that they do, even if they do doing it will make a big difference. And I can totally understand that feeling.

However, there are eye products and techniques that can truly transform mature eyes, take very little time, and can make a dramatic difference in how you look and feel. We reveal what is necessary for this and then offer a step-by-step guide that conjures up beautiful eyes in just 5 minutes.

emphasize eyebrows

First, let’s talk about the eyebrows. As brows become sparser, they tend to remain invisible. However, if you apply makeup to enhance the brows, the eyes will look larger because the brows frame the face and accentuate the eyes. So the first step to transforming the eyes is to fill in the brows with an eyebrow product such as powder, shadow, pencil, gel or pomade that matches your brow color.

Drugstore products like this e.l.f. Wow Brow are perfect for everyday make-up. This buildable wax-gel hybrid is enriched with hair-like fibers that adhere to brow hairs for a fuller brow look. It can be used alone or as a top coat over a brow powder or pencil.

Eyebrow makeup: a trick

For a beautiful eye make-up from 60, the eyebrows should have the right shape. To determine where your eyebrows should begin, take a thin pencil and trace it along the outer edge of your nose and the inner corner of your eye. Where the pencil meets the eyebrow area, you should start your brows. The slightly trickier part is determining where you want the brow to end. Take the brow pencil and draw it along the outer edge of the nose and the outer corner of the eye – this is where you want the brow to end.

How eye primer can help

Most women over 60 have some type of discoloration on their eyelids – usually redness or darkness, or both. And because the skin on the eyelids is getting thinner and thinner, veins can often show through. If you also have similar problems with your eyelids, a primer might help. This is a tinted eye primer that covers these discolorations before applying makeup.

When the eyelids are an even skin color, they make your eyes look bigger and brighter. And since eyelids can often get greasy, applying primer also prevents the eyeshadow from smudging. An eye primer is therefore a real all-rounder. We recommend the Nars Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base from Sephora or as a green alternative the Manhattan Endless Stay Eyeshadow Primer from the drugstore.

Apply like eye shadow from 60

Some color is also essential for beautiful eyes. For your everyday, natural look, we recommend the e.l.f. Bite size eyeshadow in the color “I Love You a Latte”. It has a matte finish, the shades are warm and natural, ranging from light to dark and are very easy to apply.

With a bit of color theory when applying, you can make a big difference in transforming the eyes. Typically, light colors make things come forward and appear larger, while dark colors make things recede and appear smaller. So, to make your eyes bigger, you can apply a light color all over the eyelids.

To create interest, contrast and depth – which makes the eyes pop – apply the darker shade of eyeshadow in the crease and slightly above the crease. For droopy eyelids, it’s important to apply the color high enough in the crease so that it can be seen when looking straight ahead in the mirror with relaxed eyes.

Apply eyeliner: the fastest and easiest way

Eyeliner adds definition to the eyes and draws attention to them. It makes the eyelashes look lush and can emphasize the shape of the eyes.

For a quick and easy eye makeup look, you can apply a darker eyeshadow with an eyeliner brush instead of classic eyeliner. You can use the darkest shade of brown from the same eyeshadow palette and apply it to the upper lash line and only along the outer third of the lower lash line. Just be careful not to make the line too thick.

Mascara makes the difference

As the final step in your eye makeup, always apply mascara to your upper and lower lashes. Mascara instantly adds thickness and length to lashes, as well as a darker color that draws attention to the eyes and adds definition. It can help you look more alert and make your eyes appear larger.

Sensitive eyes are not uncommon in old age. If this applies to you, you should definitely use a mascara for sensitive eyes. A good variant for women over 60 is the Clarins Supra Lift & Curl Mascara. If you are not a problem with most mascaras Lash Paradise and Age Perfect by L’Oréal Paris great drugstore mascaras.

Eye make-up over 60: quick instructions

If you’re in a hurry but don’t want to leave the house without makeup, then this guide will help you transform your eyes in less than 5 minutes. This is how you become beautiful in no time!

Products:

Eyebrow Gel Eye Primer Eyeshadow Palette Mascara

How to proceed step by step:

Emphasize the eyebrows with an eyebrow gel. Apply eyeshadow primer to the entire eyelid. Blend well with the brush. Apply eyeshadow in a medium-dark shade in and above the crease of the eyelid. Use the eyeliner brush to line the upper lash line with a darker shade of eyeshadow. Then draw a line along the outer third of the lower lash line. Coat the upper and lower lashes with mascara.

And that was it! With a little practice, you’ll be able to do these steps in no time.

It has been scientifically proven that our appearance and our well-being are closely linked. Even small things like applying makeup can boost your confidence and spark positive feelings. With these make-up instructions, lack of time is no longer an excuse. Because every woman can free up 5 minutes a day, right?

