Insufficient Funding for Digitization in Spanish Primary Care: The Impact of ‘Next Generation’ Funds

Los fondos ‘Next Generation’ will mean, as announced by the political authorities in the presentation of the European economic item itself, a before and after for the member countries of the European Union (EU). An amount that was partly also planned for the digitization of the countries of the community club. However, and although the Government of Spain stipulated in its Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan the item that it would direct to digitize the General State Administration, today that money has not reached the first link of the National Health System (SNS).

And it is that, as they affirm from the specialty, Family medicine has not received the expected amount to promote its digitization. “Nothing has arrived at Primary Care. The Ministries do have that money, but it has not reached our reality,” criticizes Javier Sanz, coordinator of the New Technologies Working Group of the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semergen). In turn, Sanz emphasizes that in his day the political authorities highlighted that a part of the funds would be directed to digitization, but that, and after seeing it over the months, he affirms that this money has not been invested in the first care level.

As stipulated by the Ministry of Health, the budget item to digitize the health system would amount to 2,000 million euros. That money would go to modernize health infrastructure, as well as the renovation and provision of hospitals and health centers with new technological equipment. Of that amount, about 230 million are to be invested in Primary, although only 60 million have been ‘sent’ to the first level of care, as indicated by Family and Community Medicine sources (MFyC). But, despite this small investment, Family professionals still don’t know where that amount has come from. “I still can’t change the computer in my rural area, and it’s one from more than ten years ago. It’s as sad as I ask for a new printer and they tell me that there is no money. At the level of infrastructure in the health center, there is nothing, not even a renewal of equipment,” emphasizes Sanz.

This reality is lived in the Valencian Community, where Sanz works as a family doctor in the rural area. He adds that his colleagues in Galicia or Asturias are experiencing the same situation. But, in Andalusia, for example, the scenario changes. Higinio Flores, First Vice President of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) and member of the Digital Health Working Group of the medical society itself, points out that digitization goes at “different speeds”. “There are centers that no longer use paper, in which the electrocardiogram is already uploaded in the medical record of the patient and it is not necessary for the patient to go with his electroprint to take it to the doctor,” explains Flores.

Digitize proofs without support to send it

One of the situations that digitization requires is that it has to be a comprehensive process, as outlined by the specialty. And it is that Sanz specifies that without an investment in every way to promote and implement this digitization, there will be no change: “Why do I want an electro in digital format if I can’t put it in the patient’s medical record. I keep printing it like all my life. It is true that at the end of 2020 many computers were changed and screens with cameras were installed, but why, if we have not done telemedicine never, just phone calls.

That is why the specialist asks for an action plan detailed, so that this digitization reaches all corners of the first care level: “There has not been a serious project to digitize Primary Care”. In addition, this lack of investment is more noticeable in rural family medicine. “In the most isolated areas, digitization comes later and that delay upgrades plan of health centers. But you also have to take into account the digital skills of the professionals,” says Flores.

SNS interoperability ‘waits’ for digitization

On the other hand, interoperability between the autonomous communities is one of the ‘legs’ that digitization must implement in the National system of health, as reported by Family Medicine. The specialty affirms that the Ministries of Health should share with each other a minimum set of patient data so that when the patient is in another Spanish region, the doctor who is going to treat him knows his clinical history and can treat him in an optimal way. “Interoperability is a priority and nothing has been done about it. That each CCAA has improved its electronic history software is fine, but it is not enough. Let’s unify criteria and programs,” remarks Sanz.

A coordination between autonomous Administrations and between Primary and Hospital Care itself that is “fundamental” for Flores: “It’s a huge advantage that another community or doctor may have a summary of a patient’s clinical history, with its treatment and most fundamental analytical tests”.

And it is that, although for the moment, the first level of Spanish care has not received a ‘real’ boost in digitization, they hope that it will come in the coming months when the autonomies that have changed their political sign conform their Health Departments and ‘launch’ to digitize health centers.

