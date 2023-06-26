Insulin once a week breakthrough for diabetic patients – Health and Wellness

LONDON. For i diabetic patients you could pass from 365 to just 52 insulin injections in a year. A real revolution in therapy seems to be at hand for the 500 million diabetic patients worldwide, in Italia over 3.5 million people. A new weekly basal insulin offers the same efficacy as existing daily insulins in patients with type 2 diabetes who have not used insulin before.

This is confirmed by two different studies published on Jama and on the New England Journal of Medicine. “This new molecule has the potential to simplify the therapy of diabetes that requires insulin therapy, eliminating the inconvenience of daily injections for patients and thus increasing adherence to insulin therapy. A real epochal change and a marked improvement in patients’ quality of life diabetics,” he explains Roberto Trevisan, professor of Endocrinology at the University of Milano-Bicocca e director of Diabetology of the ASST Papa Giovanni XXIII of Bergamothe only Italian researcher who participated in the final draft of the study in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Trevisan reports that the approval of the new molecule by the drug regulatory bodies is now awaited in order to make it available. The transition from daily to weekly intake represents a great advantage for type 2 diabetics, who are often elderly subjects, with multiple pathologies, and who must take different therapies on a daily basis.

Another advantage of formulating the therapy on a weekly basis is the possibility of reducing the commitment required of healthcare professionals who deal with diabetics who require insulin, especially for those admitted to long-term residential healthcare facilities.