Insulin resistance: what it is and what the symptoms are

Insulin resistance is a very widespread problem which often manifests itself without knowing what it is suffering from.

The name insulin resistance is not very common, yet it is a real pathology, of which – even if the symptoms are not perfectly known – it is important to keep it under control to prevent it from degenerating. Just think, it is estimated that about 30% of the population is affected by it.

The question is far more delicate than one might imagine. In fact, a disease such as insulin resistance should not be underestimated since it triggers a chain reaction in the body.

Insulin resistance: how it develops

Insulin is a essential hormone of the body whose primary task is to control blood sugar. When insulin resistance develops, the cells do not respond adequately to the hormone, causing the onset of diabetes and polycystic ovary syndrome.

How insulin resistance develops

Insulin is produced by the pancreas with the task of regulating the nutrients present in the blood. In addition to sugar, this hormone is also linked to metabolism in general, to proteins and fats. When you eat a meal that contains sugar (almost everything) insulin works to regulate absorption. In response to the introduction of food, therefore, the pancreas releases insulin into the blood which reaches the tissues and withdraws the glucose that is circulating, causing blood levels to drop. This function is essential otherwise glucose risks being toxic, causing significant damage up to death.

When insulin resistance occurs, however, this mechanism it doesn’t work properly, pushing the pancreas more and more to release greater amounts of insulin in order to work. From this, hyperinsulinemia results with various consequences. First of all, therefore, the increase in blood values. And, secondly, the development of real pathologies, or diabetes and related diseases. To date, this remains a very severe disease with a major impact on health.

Among the factors that contribute to this development is certainly to be considered the amount of fat circulating in the bloodi.e. cholesterol. There are direct correlations between insulin responsiveness and their presence. The increase in fat must be fought with a targeted diet and above all with physical activity. Overweight and obesity are among the main risk factors. The fat that is localized in the body and leads to an accumulation of weight, in fact, is also dangerous for the functioning of the organs.

The deep one or of visceral type it is not visible and is stationed right around the organs, it means that large quantities of fatty acids and other substances are released into the blood which are a continuous inflammation for the body. In some cases, however, insulin resistance it also affects healthy people for high levels of fructose for those who eat a lot of fruit, chronic inflammation, sedentary lifestyle, alterations of the intestinal microbiota, genetic factors.

