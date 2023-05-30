Insured persons behave more independently than health insurance companies suggest

Berlin – The importance of health policy for medical care in Germany is constantly increasing. In everyday care, nurses, medical professionals and the medical profession are increasingly becoming the bearers of “bad” news due to interventions in health policy. The Bundesverband Ambulantes Operieren (BAO) is therefore particularly interested in the perception of those with health insurance in relation to health insurance companies and health policy, as well as their possible effects on people’s voting behavior.

For this purpose, the association conducted an online survey among more than 2,000 people in April 2023.[1] Almost two-thirds of them had statutory health insurance, with 11% of this group having statutory health insurance and 6% having voluntary insurance. Privately insured accounted for a share of 7%, 9% had private supplementary insurance. Furthermore, 5% were insured in a combination of allowance and private health insurance. Measured against this last figure, the influence of the allowance in the negotiations on the fee schedule for doctors (GOÄ) appears to be overrepresented and should be revised downwards accordingly. 13% of those questioned reported experiences with outpatient operations.

When asked about the criteria for a possible change of insurer, 50% of those surveyed named the amount of the contribution as the most important criterion, followed by the assumption of costs for medical treatment services (49%). With 39% the guarantee of assumption of costs was mentioned. Additional benefits in the event of illness, as well as additional preventive care benefits and the personal availability of the health insurance company were also decisive for a third of those surveyed. 22% preferred digital availability. On the other hand, factors such as the same contact persons, additional wellness offers not related to illness or additional digital apps were less important. For BAO President Dr. Christian Deindl is clear: “In their assessment, the insured act more independently than health insurance companies and their advertising measures often suggest it.”

The participants were also asked to estimate the amount of health insurance contributions. Health insurance contributions therefore make up a significant part of the cost of living. Only a third of those questioned consider the contributions to be reasonable, while 44% feel that they are too high. Only 4% consider it too low and worth increasing. A quarter of those surveyed reject higher contributions to maintain the previous level of benefits. 44% of the insured continue to receive information about health insurance services via publisher’s documents and 32% directly via health insurance employees. Families and social environment serve as a source of information for 20%, treating physicians for 15%. Direct mail, radio, television and social media also play a role. However, pharmacies and physiotherapy are used by less than 10% of respondents as a source of information for health insurance benefits.

“The consequence of these results is: Less advertising and more investment in direct advice!”, says BAO Vice President Dr. Axel Neuman. Nevertheless, there is still room for improvement here, as only 23% of those surveyed are completely satisfied with the content of the advice. Another 54% answered “rather yes”. Almost 25% are dissatisfied with their health insurance company, with 18% rather not and 6% not at all satisfied. The situation is similar when it comes to trust in politics with regard to future health care. 23% of those questioned have complete trust, 40% have trust when in doubt, 23% rather not and 15% have no trust at all.

dr Deindl assesses the survey results as follows: “The health insurance companies and the health policy associated with them in terms of personnel and ideology still have a lot of homework to do. You should address these urgently instead of constantly attacking the medical profession and their fellow office workers. Such actions are typical over-the-top actions and do not indicate responsible action.” Especially in the 2023 election year, when state elections are due in Berlin, Bremen, Bavaria and Hesse or a new state parliament has already been elected, questions about health policy and medical care are becoming increasingly important for upcoming people Voting decisions, as confirmed by 70% of respondents. “Outpatient surgeons and anesthesiologists, who enjoy particularly high levels of trust as specialists, will also closely monitor the health policy actions of the traffic light parties and clearly communicate their assessment publicly,” emphasized Dr. Neumann.

You can request the complete survey results from the BAO office.

The BAO represents around 4,500 specialists with the associated associations of the Future Group for Outpatient Surgery 2022.

[1] The data used is based on an online survey by YouGov Deutschland GmbH, in which 2033 people took part between April 18th and 20th, 2023. The results were weighted and are representative of the German population aged 18 and over.