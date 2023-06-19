Integrates Lifesciences Italy Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3139/2023 of 06.12.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14022/2022 Integrates Lifesciences Italy Srl with the intervention ad adiuvandum of Confindustria Medical Devices against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, the Regions, the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, the bodies of the regional and/or provincial health service concerned and in comparisons of Johnson & Johnson Medical Spa

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 253.0 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 0.61 Mb)

Appeal for added reasons Abruzzo (PDF 476.7 Kb)

Appeal for additional grounds Bolzano (PDF 463.4 Kb)

Appeal additional reasons Emilia Romagna (PDF 403.9 Kb)

Additional reasons appeal Friuli Venezia Giulia (PDF 0.57 Mb)

Additional reasons appeal Liguria (PDF 387.5 Kb)

Appeal additional reasons Marche (PDF 476.5 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons Piedmont (PDF 0.55 Mb)

Appeal for added reasons Puglia (PDF 478.6 Kb)

Additional reasons appeal Sardinia (PDF 0.57 Mb)

Appeal additional reasons Sicily (PDF 493.8 Kb)

Appeal additional reasons Tuscany (PDF 377.0 Kb)

Additional grounds appeal Umbria (PDF 477.1 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons Veneto (PDF 388.8 Kb)

Instance (PDF 66.6 Kb)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

