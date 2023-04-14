Carl Duisberg Centern

In the fight against the increasing undersupply of nursing staff in all medical areas, the Federal Republic of Germany has been breaking new ground for several years. Highly qualified specialists are recruited in Mexico in order to live and work in Germany on a long-term basis. Whether it’s a surgical nurse, intensive care nurse or caregiver for senior citizens’ facilities, the need is huge.

Helga Grabbe, Head of Carl Duisberg Medical Recruiting, is a pioneer of this new path. Together with her colleagues, she has set up a training center in Puebla, Mexico, where nursing staff are prepared for their future in Germany in intensive integration and language courses.

“Of course, the technical qualification of the specialists is the most important prerequisite for working in the medical field. This is already very good with the Mexican workers. The German language is the second pillar, since the work does not require communication with medical colleagues and patients in fact is impossible. CDCMX therefore attaches particular importance to language training when it comes to placement. After all, the new colleagues not only have to be able to communicate at work, language is also an integral part of a functioning integration into German society,” summarizes the Mexico expert, who has hired more than 300 medical professionals in recent years accompanied her on her way to Germany.

Also her colleague Dr. Saleta Sierra-Aragón sees good linguistic and intercultural preparation as an important aspect of recruiting. That is why Carl Duisberg Medical Recruiting only works with companies that are willing to invest in integration management and language training. “Everyone involved must be aware that without a clear commitment from the employer, it will be very difficult to motivate and convince good specialists to leave their home country and dare a new start,” says Dr. Sierra Aragon.

In order to bind and keep the skilled workers in the long term, it is the employer’s task to support smooth integration even after arrival in Germany. This not only includes operational integration and support with official processes and the search for accommodation, but also further language training. And ideally also for family members traveling with you.

“We must not overlook the fact that recruiting in third countries is of great benefit to the recruiter and to society, but also means taking on responsibilities,” Helga Grabbe clarifies. “Understanding this is the key to being able to successfully recruit good staff.”

The shortage of skilled workers will continue to occupy Germany in the coming years, that much is clear to all those responsible. Helga Grabbe is therefore committed: “Our mission in Mexico is just the beginning.”

