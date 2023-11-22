Home » Integrative Medicine: A Conversation with Dr. Ana Karina Roa Lima
Health

Integrative Medicine: A Conversation with Dr. Ana Karina Roa Lima

by admin
Integrative Medicine: A Conversation with Dr. Ana Karina Roa Lima

“Integrative Medicine and Conventional Medicine with Dr. Ana Karina Roa Lima”

Dr. Ana Karina Roa Lima, a Surgeon and Homeopath, PsychoNeuroImmunoEndocrinology, Master & Science Thetahealing Instructor, and member of the Spanish Federation of Integrative Medicine, is offering training and workshops in Pandora Classrooms. For more information and to connect with Dr. Ana Karina Roa Lima, contact her via WhatsApp at +34 644 35 94 23 or send an email to [email protected].

For further inquiries and collaborations, you can also reach out to Luis Palacios at [email protected] or via WhatsApp at +34 622 608 139. Donations to support their work are also welcome and can be made through PayPal, bank transfer, BTC (Bitcoins), ETH (Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash).

You can find more information and content from Pandora’s Box through various channels such as the Pandora Box website, Pandora TV on YouTube, Pandora Health YouTube channel, and the La Caja de Pandora Facebook group. The team also shares content on platforms like Odyssey, Twitch, Twitter, iVoox, Instagram, Rumble, TikTok, and Telegram.

The team at Pandora’s Box provides pandemic-related information, features, and chat as well. Stay connected with Pandora’s Box for valuable insights, training, and content related to integrative medicine and conventional medicine. #AnaKarinaRoaLima #LuisPalacios #AulasPandora #LaCajadePandoraVídeo #LaTiendaPandora.

See also  Four Kinds of Happiness - Arthur C. Brooks

You may also like

Keep away from these foods and drinks –...

Mowing the lawn in spring: tips for beautiful...

Regional Sardinia, Todde’s day: ‘The pencils responded to...

Quitting smoking will be easier thanks to this...

When stressed, cancer cells stick together in tissue...

Boom in “private” visits to public hospitals: over...

Giorgia Palmas in the gym: the years pass...

Four signs that you are sick – even...

Presenter Ricardo Casares Stable After Heart Attack: Recovery...

Microplastics found in human placenta

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy