In a LinusTechTips video showing the Intel Arc A770 discrete graphics card on the computer and some of the game testing, the video also features Intel’s Ryan Shrout and Tom Petersen.

Intel’s Tom Petersen also explained in the video that the current company’s internal optimization of the Arc driver divides the game into 3 levels, and the price of the graphics card will be priced based on the Tier 3 game; the so-called Tier 3, here is Refers to games that do not plan to arrange for manpower to optimize.

As for Tier 1 games, we probably know that this includes F1 2021, Cyberpunk 2077, Control, Borderlands 3, and Fornite, which appear in the Intel Arc A750 test data.

Tom Petersen also emphasized that the suggested price of the Intel Arc A770 will be set under the condition of “kill everyone in price to performance”, and maybe we can expect its suggested price to be below $400.

Although the specifications of the Intel Arc A770 discrete graphics card are still a mystery, but in the LTT setting screen through the Arc Control software, we see an overclocking clock of 2502MHz and a GPU Power Limit figure of 285W (the default should be 225W); , GPU Temperature Limit is opened to 125 degrees Celsius, which is a figure that AMD and NVIDIA dare not release… After all, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card will start to reduce the frequency when it reaches 85 degrees Celsius. If it exceeds 9x degrees Celsius, it will be ready to shut down, and Intel Arc Control will release 125 degrees. What is the purpose of…