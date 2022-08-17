Intel recently revealed in the official live broadcast that the current Xe GPU’s performance in old-generation APIs such as DirectX 9 and DirectX 11 is not satisfactory, mainly because the Xe HPG architecture is designed for new APIs, so Intel needs to spend more time on software. Recently, according to Intel’s official technical support page, it is possible to know why the performance of Arc GPU is not as good as DirectX 12 when it encounters DirectX 9 games, because the key is that the current Intel Arc GPU does not natively support DirectX 9, but through DirectX12. Compatible execution.

▲ Arc GPU’s current global launch time is still unknown, but it seems to miss the best time to market due to the collapse of the cryptocurrency market

According to Intel’s technical support page, Arc GPU supports DirectX 9 API through a method called Microsoft D3D9On12, that is, through Direct12 simulation. If there is a compatibility problem, Microsoft will solve it instead. At the same time, it is an analog method, and it is bound to encounter the problem of power loss compared to the original, but it is currently impossible to know how much performance is affected.