Intel Gamer Days will officially start on August 25, 2022 and end on September 4, 2022. During this period, anyone who purchases 12th generation Intel Core desktop processors, package computers or laptops at designated channels can redeem “Intel Gamer Days”. The Days Carnival Limited Game Pack” includes the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 game.

In addition, in the “Strong Gaming Gaming Machines”, there are the latest consoles and laptops of various brands, and there are discount plans for promotional prices or good gifts. The highlights of Intel Gamer Days will also be broadcast live on IntelGamerDays channel on 08/25, 08/28, 08/30 and 09/03 at 7pm.

The opening ceremony of EP1 Intel Gamer Days invites YouTuber – A Shen aka Intel Ambassador and Twitch live broadcaster to host the two giants – Tommy and Baileyberry to unveil this year’s super fragrant discounts and many goodies. EP2 called me the all-around knowledge king, and the game live host-Berryberry, the idler plus the YouTube brain representative and the one-week challenge king This unit will test everyone’s cold knowledge of games, ACG, life and Intel.

As for EP3 | You can do it! Mentor VS player League of Legends battle for hegemony, and live broadcast of the battle by the super-popular Game Review: Thieves and Dogs. Mentor team lineup: Changmao, Laoshan, Dakai, JR, ZOD Match player lineup: Shyguy, Yuwu, Art, Matlin, Ran.

The last episode EP4｜This is not business, it’s my sincerity! , it is the budget to expand the 2022 golden cast lineup, spanning Podcast, YouTube and Twitch,[Taiwan’s No. 1 commuter brand][Fairy tales are all lies][Hardware textbook Jing + Yuen]and[Games]Create Golden Brain Snow Rabbit + Xitian]Gather together just to show your sincerity.

Students, gamers who want to buy a new computer before school starts, and gamers who love these popular live streamers and YouTubers, don’t hesitate to open the Intel Gamer Days website and Twitch channel to catch up.

Intel Gamer Days：gamerdays.intel.com.tw

Twitch：IntelGamerDays