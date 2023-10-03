Home » Intelligence and speed, this is how Karikó and Weissman opened the era of Covid vaccines
Health

by admin
They paved the way for anti-Covid vaccines. In 10 months, from 2019 to the following year, they revolutionized the panorama of medicine: both for their intelligence in understanding how to intervene on RNA to transform it into a real weapon capable of fighting the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and for the timeliness with which they did it. This is the basis of the 2023 Nobel Prize for Medicine awarded to the two Covid-era scientists Katalin Kariko e Drew Weissman, the first, 68 years old, is a Hungarian biochemist specializing in mechanisms mediated by RNA; The second is 64 years old, an American doctor-scientist known above all for his contributions to RNA biology.

