Intel’s 2022 Gamer Days event is about to begin! The event page has announced that from August 25th to September 4th, if you purchase designated models of gaming machines and boxed processors, you can log in to the event page to redeem the upcoming Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® on 10/28 II 2022, the market value is more than 2,000 yuan, the number is limited, and there will be no more!

Designated products include 11th/12th generation Intel Core processor gaming laptops or computer brand desktops, after logging in and purchasing information and passing the review, you can start playing “Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare” on 10/28 ® II 2022”! Players should pay attention to the time limit for purchase and login, as well as the way to redeem the game serial number, there are different regulations!

During the event, there were also many strong live broadcasts, and many well-known live broadcasters and KOLs were invited to bring a series of shows on Twitch! The entire intel 2022 Gamer Days event will start tomorrow, 8/25, and tomorrow will also unlock more limited-time offers on the live show!

