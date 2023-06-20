Intel’s maxi investment for chip production in Germany: 10 billion in subsidies in exchange. Controversy over the maxi public aid

After months of negotiations on Monday the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (in the picture) and the CEO of Intel Pat Gelsinger have signed the agreement for the construction of a new factory chip of the American giant in Magdeburg. Intel will invest approx 30 billionhowever, the figure also includes subsidies made available to the German state for 9.9 billion euros. Initially it was expected that Berlin would invest only 6.8 billion: the increase was justified by the increase in costs manufacturing initially estimated at 17 billion and increased to 20. The Minister of Finance Christian Lindner (FDP) had ruled out the possibility of raising additional budget funds. The extra money comes from the federal special fund for climate protection and economic transformation.

Public aid has yet to be approved by the EU, but in the light of the strategy announced by Commission to get out of Chinese monopoly and to double the manufacture of microchips on the European continent, bringing it to at least 20% by 2030, the go-ahead is taken for granted. However, the amount subsidized by the German federal government, compared to EU or US plans, is high. With the European Chips Act the EU Commission has allocated a package of 43 billion financed with the European budget and private investments. the USA instead 53 billion dollars under the Chips Act.

Chancellor Scholz highlighted that Intel’s “is the largest direct investment foreigner in Germany” and “with it we place ourselves technologically among the first in the world and expand our capacities for ecosystem development and the production of microchips”. Same tones from the Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) who praised the agreement as “a strong investment for the future” and a sign of theattractiveness of Germany “in the global competition to ensure sustainable and qualified jobs and value creation”. The Governor of Saxony-Anhalt Reiner Haseloff (CDU) rejoices that the “mega factory will not only lead to thousands of skilled jobs, but it will be a big driving force for the Region”. Also the mayor of Magdeburg Simone Borris (independent) speaks of an “epochal” decision. The government representative for the east is even more enthusiastic Carsten Schneider (SPD) who remarks that “the political-economic map of Germany is being redrawn”.

Precisely this is however disputed by the president of the Leibniz-Instituts for economic studies in Munich (Ifo) Clemens Fuest who notes that the subsidies are rather a huge insurance to the American manufacturer. For the economist there would be alternatives to the domestic production of chips, in the diversification of suppliers, the warehousing of semiconductors and their systematic recycling. “It is not clear which chips will be produced in Magdeburg, if they are the ones needed by Germany and Europe, and to whom they would be supplied in the event of a crisis” it is then a question of “a production with high energy consumption and the electricity price shall still be subsidized”. Constantine OldenburgerMarket Analyst at CMCquoted by ARDtalk about resource transfer of the taxpayers to the shareholders. Criticisms also come from the president of the Leibniz-Instituts for Economic Studies in Halle (IWH) Pure Gropp: “We make the chips ourselves, but we always need as a basic element of rare earths and metals from China“. A competitive mass production of chips in Europe cannot therefore be thought of and state funds would rather be invested in research and development.

Precisely the transfer of know-how in favor of research, and development in the Magdeburg area, on the other hand, justify the government’s investment for the proponents. Next to the factory is also planned a high-tech park for suppliers and the creation of up to ten thousand jobs. Intel plans to start production in 2027/2028 with two semiconductor fabrication chains. The works of edification on the approximately 380 hectares of flat land near the highway 14 to Magdeburg that the American manufacturer had already secured in the autumn will start in 2024. This summer the archeologists they still have to carry out the last excavations and secure the finds found in the area. Meanwhile, the US manufacturer has already opened an office in Magdeburg with 30 employees. The CEO of Intel Gelsinger thanked the German federal government and the administration of Saxony-Anhalt “for their cooperation and joint commitment to the realization of a vision of a viable, durable and leading semiconductor industry in Germany and the EU”. The Otto-von-Guericke University of Magdeburg has launched for the winter semester a new branch of study on semiconductor technology with 40 places. Other chairs will also have to be established and further investments will be made, the rector Jens Strackeljan anticipated to the broadcaster ZdF, even if the university will not become a university for Intel “there will be technology studies of industrial processes and electronic technology modules, which open in the direction of semiconductor technology and will be able to fuel interest”.

Intel reported $8 billion in profit last year and is expanding worldwide. He announced in recent days the construction of a plant for 25 billion in Israel in Kirjat Gat which is expected to start production in 2027, employing thousands of people. The company, which in announcing the agreement underlined that it has been present in the country for almost fifty years, would initially benefit from taxes at 7.5%. Intel also intends to implement in Poland for another 4.6 billion dollars for a semiconductor test and assembly plant and has announced its intention to benefit from subsidized investments for factories also in the USA, Spain and France.

For the EU and national governments, the manufacturing of chips is of great strategic value: they are a central element of industrial chains, especially as countless processes employ technologies related to artificial intelligence applications. An investigation of the Chamber of Industry and Crafts German in February recorded that among over a thousand companies, 14% already use AI and 23% intend to introduce it within three years. Also in light of the tensions between China and the USA, it is therefore vital to obtain theindependence in supply chains. Currently, up to 80% of world production comes from Asian producers. Berlin intends to exclude the Chinese Huawei by the development of its 5G network, even if the entry of the Chinese Cosco in the terminal of the port of Hamburg instead it was perfected.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

