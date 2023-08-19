Intense scent, delicate flowers – elderberry brings back memories

For many, elderberry is an emotional topic because the medicinal plant was the medicine of their childhood

Elderberry can be made into tea or juice to relieve coughs and sore throats.

For centuries, elder has been considered one of the most important medicinal plants. Both the flowers and the berries contain many valuable ingredients with health-promoting effects that people have used for generations. Whether as a healing juice or soothing tea – elderberry touches all the senses and awakens many memories of your own childhood with loving care and home-made medicine.

Elderflower as a tea or spritzer

The unique scent of the bright elderflowers is unforgettable. Many still know it from childhood from playing or going for walks in the meadows and fields, and even today many associate the sweet smell with a carefree childhood. On hot summer days there was elderflower spritzer – a refreshing mixture of clear mineral water (with or without sparkling water) and a shot of homemade elderflower syrup. But not only in summer you could enjoy the delicate taste of elderflowers.

“I still remember well: During the cold season, hot water was often poured over the dried elderflowers and served as tea. With it, our parents not only brought back the beautiful memories of the past summer, but also provided soothing relief for sore throats and coughs. In the case of feverish infections, it promotes sweating and helps to reduce fever – just like elderberry juice from the dark purple berries,” says non-medical practitioner and elderberry expert Cornelia Titzmann from holunderkraft.de.

Elderberry juice for coughs and sore throats

The elderberries are full of health-promoting ingredients such as minerals, vitamins and antioxidants. In addition to many other positive effects, they strengthen the immune system and can thus serve to prevent diseases. On the other hand, they can help to support the healing of certain diseases. Especially for colds and respiratory diseases, elderberry juice is a popular remedy that many people know from their childhood. Depending on the symptoms and personal preference, the juice can be drunk cold or warm and provides a pleasant feeling in the throat.

