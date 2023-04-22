5. June 2014. The Federal Ministry of Health and the University of Minnesota (USA) have maintained an intensive exchange on health policy issues for many years. On June 3rd, pharmaceutical students visited the Federal Department of Health as part of an internship at the University of Minnesota.

The students are currently completing part of their practical pharmaceutical training in a pharmacy in North Rhine-Westphalia. The Parliamentary State Secretary Annette Widmann-Mauz received the group and spoke to them about central aspects of the German pharmacy system.