Repubblica speaks of progress, perhaps decisive, for the transfer of Marcelo Brozovic to Al Nassr. Also according to the generalist newspaper, Inter will collect 18 million euros from the sale of the Croatian, money that will be used to try to close with Sassuolo for Davide Frattesi (whom Rome likes so much). But that’s not all: the newspaper also writes of a “new contact with Chelsea for Lukaku”.

