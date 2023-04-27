Inter: a final is yours. Juve: too little

In the final, Inter brings us the most Nerazzurri of all, the one born on the corner. What he feels most of all these matches (perhaps) and that this season he has managed to unhinge them. The one who didn’t want to watch the endgame with the towel over his head.

For Inter, victorious with Dimarco’s goal, it’s a double satisfaction. He also reaches the end of the Italian cup (waiting to find out if it will be Fiorentina, as likely, or Cremona) and above all beats his all-time rivals, those who even if they are in difficulty keep you in the game, are glued there thanks to the saves by Perin or some not particularly happy choice by the Nerazzurri forwards, who always try to annoy you because there are some important players.

That Inzaghi so contested, put under scrutiny, ready to be sacrificed by virtue of who or what, we don’t know, we take another final (which, for heaven’s sake, is all to be played), we will be able to enjoy a Champions League semi-final and even in the league he smiled again. The accounts – as we have always said – are always done at the end. Everyone has been through the storms: who before and who after. Who with the most points, who with the most defeats. Who managed to keep the bar straight, who had to change course, to then find their way. Perhaps this is the path that Inzaghi has taken who – in his first experience on the bench of a very great team – will certainly still have something to prove, but at the same time demonstrates that he understands immediately, demonstrates that he has the team on his side, demonstrates that he knows how to look after to the point. The big problem of blackouts remains, unexplained in the league. But if you look at the results, if you look at what’s left in the end, you can’t help but think that a good job was done anyway and a step forward compared to last season. Of course: fourth place (in all of this) must be grabbed, otherwise the economic damage would be too great not to be considered.

It’s only right that Inzaghi keep the satisfaction: Inzaghi and his group. Inter will certainly be the team that plays the most games this season (at best they can be reached by Juventus, should they reach the final of the EL and Inter stop in the derby): it means getting to the bottom of the competitions and always being on point. And just unlike Juve, Inter stayed in the Champions League.

Juve, on the other hand, was looking for a revenge from the cup. Above all moral. After the three consecutive defeats in the league comes the defeat against Inter in the cup. And it wasn’t a good Juve, it must be said. It remained there, but honestly it never managed to seriously worry the defenders of Inter and Onana. First half of great foresight, in the second even if the attempt was to increase the pressure and raise the center of gravity, the only result is that Inter had more space and could score 2-0 more times.

Net of the two games, home and away, Inter deserved the final. Moreover, this year they had never managed to get the better of Juventus, this too is an added satisfaction for the Nerazzurri.

Juve didn’t have any brilliance, a less ferocious approach, the light attack didn’t bring its benefits.

Now – waiting to meet the other finalist: but be careful, we’ve already said it, whoever is in the final, finals must always be played – head to the championship, before the cups. A championship that for Inter must mean regaining fourth place, at least. Without thinking about whether they will give Juve penalty points back or not and whether this season or not. A championship in which Juve must prove they are alive: more for themselves than for the standings. And then the cups. Two semifinals. To make the season, despite the many stutters (of both), absolutely extraordinary.